The governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal, has vowed that he will never go back to the All Progressives Congress

Tambuwal on Tuesday, July 27, noted that this is because the APC has brought woes to Nigerians through poor leadership

The governor boasted that his colleagues in the same political party (PDP) are doing well across the country

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto has claimed that nothing in this life will ever make him return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tambuwal made this declaration on Tuesday, July 27, in the state when he was berating the APC-led federal government for its alleged failure in the primary area of governance.

The Sokoto governor said the APC has caused Nigerians so much pain (Photo: Governor Aminu Tambuwal)

Source: Facebook

He added that Nigerians are feeling the negative impact of bad governance to which the ruling party has subjected them, Nigerian Tribune reports.

The northern governor stated that “bad governance which has subjected Nigerians to untold hardship, abject poverty, and dilapidated infrastructure.”

On the part of governors under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Tambuwal said they are performing well, adding that they need the continued support and prayers of the masses to keep up the good works, Punch also reported.

His words:

“All our governors are performing to the glory of God. We seek your continued prayers for all our governors and indeed the federal government, if it (federal government) doesn’t perform…, it is not performing, yes, but if it doesn’t perform, it will affect us. And it is already affecting the entirety of Nigeria.”

Defections: PDP slams APC for poaching its state governors

Meanwhile, the PDP on Tuesday, June 29 slammed the APC governors and the federal government for poaching its governors amid the growing insecurity in the country.

According to the party, instead of focusing on the current challenges of Nigeria, the APC is focused on politicking and wooing PDP governors.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The PDP national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus made the comment while addressing journalists in Abuja after the defection of Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle to the APC.

Source: Legit