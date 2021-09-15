A number of male celebrities are known to occasionally take to social media in celebration of the special woman in their lives

Interestingly, some of these men also go the extra mile by purchasing expensive gifts for their women just as a token of appreciation

Legit.ng has compiled a list of popular Nigerian celebs who have splashed millions on automobile gifts for their wives

Love is indeed a beautiful thing but according to music star Davido, it is even sweeter when money is involved in the relationship.

A number of top male Nigerian celebrities have stories of their humble beginnings but it is interesting to see that there’s always that special woman who stayed with them through thick and thin.

Perhaps, this is why they do not take the back seat when it comes to showing off their wives after they have attained fame and become successful.

Male celebrities who have bought their wives expensive cars in recent times. Photo: @iambangalee/@obi_cubana/@sop_updates

Source: Instagram

In fact, some of them go the extra mile by splashing millions of their hard-earned money on expensive gifts for their wives.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Even though some fans see it as showing off on social media, there are others who are often inspired by seeing how these male superstars appreciate their wives.

In light of recent celebrity marital crises that have rocked social media, Legit.ng has compiled a list of unions that are still waxing strong and male celebs who have purchased expensive cars for their wives.

1. Fashion designer Yomi Casual bought his wife a Mercedes Benz SUV

2. Socialite Obi Cubana splashed millions on a Mercedes Benz for his wife

3. Actor Nosa Rex's car gift to his special woman

4. Lizzy Anjorin's car gift from her husband

The Nollywood actress couldn't contain her join after her hubby gave her a car gift on their first wedding anniversary.

5. Dbanj gifts wife Range Rover Velar on Valentine's Day

For the 2021 Valentine's Day celebration, Dbanj surprised his wife with a Range Rover Velar.

Comedian Okey Bakassi and wife mark 20th wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that popular comedian, Okey Bakassi, took to social media to celebrate his wife, Zizi, on their anniversary.

The humour merchant and his bae clocked 20 years of marriage on September 1, 2021, to the joy of fans.

Bakassi noted that he and his wife have grown together and that they would age together gracefully.

Source: Legit