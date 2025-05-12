Nigeria defeated defending champions Senegal 3-1 on penalties to book a place in the semi-finals of the U20 Africa Cup of Nations at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt

The Flying Eagles' victory over the Young Teranga Lions also secured their qualification for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile

Goalkeeper Ebenezer Harcourt emerged as the hero of the match, saving two penalty kicks to seal the win for Nigeria

Nigeria have secured their spot in the semi-finals of the U-20 Africa Nations Cup after a dramatic 3-1 penalty shootout victory over Senegal, following a goalless 120 minutes of play.

Flying Eagles goalkeeper was the hero of the match, making two crucial saves against Pierre Dorival and Mame Mor Faye, while only Seydi Diouck managed to score for Senegal.

For Nigeria, Precious Benjamin, Emmanuel Chukwu, and Israel Ayuma successfully converted their penalties past Senegalese goalkeeper Mouhamed Sissokho.

Defending champions Senegal took control of the game from the first whistle, putting early pressure on the Flying Eagles' defense.

In the 14th minute, Nigeria had a golden opportunity to take the lead. A build-up involving Bidemi Amole and Divine Oliseh set up Kparobo, who fired directly at goalkeeper Mouhamed Sissokho.

In the 54th minute, Ousseynou Seck had a clear chance to put Senegal ahead, but Harcourt continued his excellent form with another crucial save.

Nigeria recorded 10 shot attempts compared to Senegal's 7, with both teams managing five shots on target after 90 minutes.

The Flying Eagles edged possession with 53%, while the Young Teranga Lions held 47%. Both sides also received two yellow cards each.

Babatunde reacts to Flying Eagles' win

Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC U19 coach Taofeek Babatunde has hailed the tactical abilities of coach Aliyu Zubairu in guiding the Flying Eagles to the semifinal and, by extension, sealing their spot at the U20 FIFA World Cup in Chile.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Babatunde said the victory for the boys means that the country stands a better position to churn out quality players.

The former Kwara United player revealed that the World Cup will be an opportunity to expose the team to better opponents and facilities ahead of their footballing careers. The former Al Wakira of Qatar said:

"Most people wrote coach Aliyu Zubairu off before this tournament but I am happy he has redeemed himself with this famous win over Senegal and qualifying for the U20 FIFA World Cup.

"I will advise the player to remain focus and give their best during the semifinal. They have a lot of work to do and I am optimistic the World Cup will create an avenue for them to showcase their talents to the outside world."

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the Flying Eagles' victory. Read them below:

Realglorious said:

"Port Harcourt future is very bright 🇳🇬🦅 he's the reason we're here today."

David Sunday wrote:

"This Under 20 are even playing better football than the Super Eagles, I watched the match, and they played with so much courage."

Noson UFondu replied:

"I’m sorry you clearly didn’t watch the match.

"He said they played well."

Sam Art said:

"Make it spicy.

"We are winning it.

"We have a score to settle with Morocco in the finals."

Sabi Man Wey wrote:

"The Nigerian Boys played their heart all out today bcos Senegal was very stubborn."

Chelle to scout Nigeria U20 players

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle is leaving no stone unturned in his preparations for the upcoming Unity Cup, set to take place in London from May 27 to 31.

The former Mali national team boss will travel to Egypt to watch the Flying Eagles in their final group match against Kenya on Wednesday, May 7, at the U20 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria U20 stars Auwal Ibrahim and Daniel Bameyi have already impressed at the tournament, earning Most Valuable Player honours in matches against Tunisia and Morocco, respectively.

