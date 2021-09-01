Popular Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi, has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Zizi, on their anniversary

The funny man and his bae clocked 20 years of marriage on September 1, 2021, to the joy of fans

Bakassi noted that he and his wife have grown together and that they would age together gracefully

Veteran Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi and his wife, Zizi, recently clocked 20 years together as a married couple and took to social media to celebrate.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the funny man shared a video made up of series of photos of himself with his wife.

Not stopping there, Bakassi took to his caption to note how he and his wife started out with humble beginnings in FESTAC, their wedding in Port Harcourt, their three kids as well as the lonely nights they spent apart while facing challenges.

Okey Bakassi and wife mark 20th wedding anniversary. Photos: @okeybakassi

Source: Instagram

According to him, God has been with them through it all. Bakassi added that he and his wife have grown together and they will also age gracefully together.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

“Wow it's 20yrs already.... I still remember the many love letters....our humble beginning in that Festac BQ...many people doubted, but we believed....the wedding in PH. The kids came....Dera, Fechi and Cheta. The challenges...lonely nights apart. It has not been easy but God has been with us.

"Together we started.....Together we have grown.....we'll age Together my darling wife. I love you Zizi....even the world knows ❤

"HAPPY 20TH ANNIVERSARY TO US!”

See the post below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate with Okey Bakassi and wife.

Read some of the comments from admirers of the couple below:

Rekiyayusuf:

“Happy anniversary boss… God Almighty continue to bless you home .”

Ejikeasiegbu:

“AWWW! HAPPY ANNIVERSARY TO YOU AND YOURS ! MAY YOU TWO CONTINUE TO WAX STRONGER AND STRONGER LIKE NEW WINE CONGRATULATIONS.”

Emeka.jerry.353:

“Happy anniversary ♥️.”

Iamrubyagu:

“Happy Anniversary.”

Nice one.

Mercy Johnson, Peter Okoye and 10 Nigerian celebs who give family goals

One thing that appears to plague entertainment industries across the world is divorce and a number of greatly admired unions have ended up crashing to the dismay of fans.

However, not all of these unions are bad examples. Some of these celebrity families have continued to remain admirable and Legit.ng has decided to shine a spotlight on some of them to encourage fans.

Some Nigerian celebrities and their families that inspire fans includes Mercy Johnson, Peter Okoye, Obi Cubana, Omoni Oboli, to name a few.

Source: Legit.ng