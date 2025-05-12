All is not yet well with Manchester United, as they could still miss out on the UEFA Champions League next season, even if they win the Europa League

The Red Devils thrashed Athletic Club 7-1 on aggregate in the semifinal, setting up an all-English final against Tottenham Hotspur

However, Manchester United’s owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, has run afoul of UEFA rules by owning two clubs that are both on the verge of Champions League qualification

Manchester United’s hopes of qualifying for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League are on the brink of collapsing.

The Red Devils currently sit 16th in the Premier League with 39 points, following a 2-0 defeat to West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The UEFA Champions League winners face a tough challenge in the Europa League final, where they will meet a formidable Tottenham side led by Ange Postecoglou on May 21.

Man United risk Champions League ban

Manchester United could face a UEFA Champions League ban next season because of their co-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

According to Manchester Evening News, Ratcliffe also holds a significant stake in Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, who are currently in fourth place and on track to qualify for the competition.

UEFA rules prohibit two clubs under the same ownership from competing in the same European tournament.

If United win the Europa League final against Tottenham, they would typically secure a Champions League spot, but that could be blocked if Nice also qualify.

While UEFA made an exception this season for Manchester City and Girona, both owned by City Football Group, Manchester United are reportedly hoping for similar leniency.

Tensions around Ratcliffe's dual ownership have been growing, especially after Jean-Clair Todibo’s failed transfer to Old Trafford from Nice earlier this year.

Ruben Amorim will be leading Manchester United against Tottenham who defeated Bodo/Glimt 5-1 on aggregate in the semifinal of the Europa League.

Ractcliffe to sell Nice

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has reportedly begun preparations to sell French club OGC Nice if both they and Manchester United qualify for the UEFA Champions League—pending United’s Europa League final against Tottenham.

According to United In Focus, Ratcliffe was initially confident that UEFA would allow both clubs to participate, despite the ownership conflict.

The 72-year-old previously stated that he had no issues managing both clubs if permitted by UEFA, expressing optimism about a favourable resolution.

Before the start of the 2025/26 European competition, Ratcliffe may be required to provide evidence that he does not own both clubs.

Man United want Osimhen at Old Trafford

Legit.ng earlier reported that English Premier League club Manchester United have been handed a huge boost in the race to sign Nigerian international Victor Osimhen.

United manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly made the 26-year-old the number one target, as London club Chelsea have pulled out of the race.

Osimhen remains a major subject of the summer transfer window as several clubs are jostling to get his signature this summer.

