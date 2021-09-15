Abdulrasheed Bawa has been urged to pay close attention to his health after the incident that saw him lose focus in Abuja

Recall that the EFCC boss while giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration suddenly feel uncomfortable and had to be led out of the event

Meanwhile, many Nigerians on social media have paid glowing tribute to his work in the anti graft agency

Following the recent incidence involving the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa, at the presidential villa when he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, Nigerians have called on the anti graft agency boss to rest well and pay more attention to his health.

This is the position of Nigerians who reacted to the clarification issued by EFCC on Facebook over the health of Bawa.

Nigerians have called on EFCC boss to rest well and pay more attention to his health. Photo: Femi Adesina

Source: Twitter

According to Nigerians, the work will always be there and there is no need for the young anti graft agency boss to kill himself.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Legit.ng in this report, brings you some of the reactions sighted on social media.

Wale Emmanuel Akingbade

"Allow the man to rest before returning to his seat."

Ibrahim Sabo Muhammad

"This country is not what someone will give his life for. His health is important than working for Nigerian. Fighting corruption is not an easy task. Pls be having a good rest and sleep and always delegate. Wish you a quick recovery and more health sir."

Sunny Joel

"His health is important than working for Nigeria, so he should check himself very well before any other things."

Sanusi Tanko

"Maybe he did not sleep yesterday throughout in the night as he was going through files of some high profile corrupt Nigerians."

Liman Abubakar Rabba

"This young man should not kill himself for Nigeria. He should seriously take good care of his health. Wishing him speedy Recovery."

Kabiru Idris

"Masha Allah. Please don't over stress this young man. It is not an easy job considering the nature of the fight against corruption."

Abdulrazak Yahaya

"May Almighty Allah continue to be with you, and guide every of your step Abdul. Frankly speaking carrying out such task is not an easy thing. So also dealing with futile deeply-rooted corrupt people; one has to be extra prayerful, we Nigerians should help and include this young man in our daily prayers, he is really trying."

Samuel Yohanna

"Wish you more health sir. Fighting corruption is not an easy task, please be having a good rest and sleep and always delegate."

Ezekiel Amin Boryo

"We wish him well! He needs to be resting and delegating some responsibilities to subordinates. The work in that office is stressful in view of the quantum of corruption in Nigeria. We pray that the young man succeed!"

Toko Ali

"Alhamdulillah Masha Allah. Let Mr Chairman take it easy with the herculean assignment. He must rest adequately and regularly check his health. I wish him good health and all the best."

Joseph Oluwasesan Ebenz

"Bawa do pay serious attention to your health and take good care of yourself, the longevity of the office you are holding is more than the longevity of your life. Wish you the best."

Prince Munir Momodu

"I wish him a speedy recovery and all the best in his anti-corruption crusade. History will remember him for what he did and what he did not do. God bless Nigeria."

Bawa breaks silence, reveals what happened after he was rushed out of Aso Rock

Legit.ng also reported that Bawa revealed why slumped while making a speech at Presidential Villa.

Speaking during an interview on the night of Thursday, September 16, Bawa said he received medical attention at the hospital.

He further explained that the doctor said he was a ‘bit dehydrated’ when the incident occurred.

Source: Legit.ng