The Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, was rushed out of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Thursday, after he slumped at a programme.

Bawa was giving his goodwill message at the National Identity Day celebration when he suddenly stopped speaking.

He was speaking about a man the commission arrested in Ibadan, Oyo state, with 116 SIM cards when the incident happened.

He was later assisted to his seat by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Pantami, and other senior officials at the event.

Source: Legit.ng