Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe has finally taken his seat at the Senate after a long court battle with his rival, Stephen Odey

The PDP federal lawmaker was on Wednesday, September 15, sworn in by Ibrahim El-Ladan, the clerk of the red chamber

Jarigbe had earlier insisted that he deserved to be honoured an office at the Senate after his by-election victory

Jarigbe Jarigbe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was on Wednesday, September 14, sworn in as a senator by the president of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Punch reports.

Jarigbe who represents Cross River North Senatorial District replaced Stephen Odey who was sacked by the Appeal Court in July.

The senator took his oath of office at the start of the plenary on Wednesday. The swearing-in was performed by the clerk of the Senate, Ibrahim El-Ladan, Premium Times added.

Jarigbe was earlier declared winner of the 2020 by-election (Photo: Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe, Nigerian Senate)

Swear me in as senator now, PDP lawmaker tells Senate President Lawan

Earlier, the PDP senator had called onLawan to swear him in as a senator.

Jarigbe on Thursday, March 11, said his demand to the Senate leadership is in line with the verdict of the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court which upheld him as the true candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the last senatorial bye-election.

Moreover, the lawmaker called on the red chamber to stop his rival, Stephen Odey, recently sacked by the apex court, from attending plenary sessions.

Jarigbe maintained that some evil-minded senators have hidden the file containing the judgment from Lawan, adding that it is not in the character of the Senate boss to disobey court orders.

He insisted:

“That file did not get to the Senate President until yesterday. I am sure that the Senate President will not disobey the judgment of the court."

Reacting to Odey's earlier argument that the court did not order him to leave his seat at the Senate, Jarigbe said:

“How can you be a Senator when you are not the candidate of the party? Can you put something on nothing?

“There were two Supreme Court judgments. The first had to do with the issue of delegate list and the party structure in the state which was decided on the 6th of January, 2021 by the Supreme Court."

