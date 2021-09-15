A 9-year-old girl named Hailey Fort is making life better for poor folks in her community in the way she can

Not minding her young age, Hailey has pushed her passion to impact lives far by building little homes and providing food to the poor in her community

It all started with an encounter Hailey had with a homeless man named Edward who would late become her friend

A young girl has put smiles on the faces of poor homeless people in her community by building them little homes.

9-year-old Hailey Fort also provides them with food thanks to produce from her small garden.

She is able to build the houses with help from her parents Photo Credit: Hailey's Harvest

Understanding Compassion reports that the humanitarian spirit in Hailey was awoken following her experience with a homeless man identified as Edward.

Hailey who was 5 years old at that time accosted poor Edwards on the street and out of compassion enquired from her mother if they could help him.

They offered him sandwich and thereafter became good friends.

Her encounter with Edwards changed everything

After that encounter with Edward, little Hailey was said to have suggested to her mum ways they could be of help to other homeless persons in their community.

She started a farm whose produce would be given to Edward and other people people in the community.

Hailey upon successfully being able to donate 128 pounds worth of fresh fruits and vegetables to the poor kicked-off building little homes for them.

The little humanitarian was able to achieve this with help from her mother.

She occasionally documents her activities on her Facebook page Hailey's Harvest and has been inspiring people to do good.

