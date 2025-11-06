Chelsea legend Salomon Kalou believes Nigeria must avoid Cote d'Ivoire if they want to win the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations

Kalou made this statement in response to Stanley Nwabali’s confidence that the Super Eagles will win AFCON 2025

The Elephants defeated the Super Eagles 2-1 at the final of AFCON 2023 on home soil to win their third continental title

Chelsea legend Salomon Kalou has picked his country, Cote d'Ivoire, as the only country that can stop the Super Eagles from winning the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Morocco on December 21, 2025, through to January 18, 2025, in Morocco.

Cote d'Ivoire is the defending champion after beating the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 in the final of the 2023 edition at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara.

The Elephant aims to make it a fourth continental crown with Emerse Fae, who guided the team through the knockout stages, still in charge of the yes.

Nigeria have a new manager, Eric Chelle, who lost to Ivory Coast in the quarter-final with Mali in 2023, and has revenge in mind going to Morocco.

Egypt, Senegal, and Morocco are among the other nations that are favourites to win the tournament, but the unpredictability of AFCON means none.

Kalou tells Nigeria to avoid Cote d'Ivoire

Super Eagles goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali and Ivorian football legend Salomon Kalou appeared on SuperSport's preview of AFCON 2025.

Nwabali spoke about Nigeria's chances of winning the tournament and is confident that the team will take a step further than the previous edition.

“As a big nation, we always expect to win, not to just go to participate, but you know, football is something you don't predict. Playing in the final last year, like I said, probably this year, I feel we are going to win it,” the Chippa United goalkeeper said.

Chelsea legend Kalou began his comments about the joy of winning the tournament with a warning to Nwabali and Nigeria to avoid Ivory Coast if they want to win.

“For Nigeria to win, maybe they need to avoid Ivory Coast,” Kalou joked.

Kalou won the tournament in 2015 and admitted that winning for your country is far ahead of club achievements, despite winning the Champions League with Chelsea in 2012.

“It is a great feeling to win, especially when you win at home, in front of your people, the whole stadium, I think no feeling can beat that,” he said as quoted by ANS.

“You can ask any player who played at a high level, winning for your country is something different. It doesn't come close to winning for your club in Europe.”

According to CAF, the tournament is 45 days away as it will kick off on December 21, 2025 and will run until January 18, 2026.

