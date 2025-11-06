A Nigerian youth has funnily lamented on social media after a pastor kicked him out of his TikTok livestream

According to the young man, the pastor removed him from the TikTok livestream due to his unusual prayer request

He shared a video of the moment he dropped the prayer point and when the cleric removed him from the livestream

A young man, @fk_classic_fashion, has humorously cried out online after a pastor removed him from his TikTok livestream because of his prayer request.

The pastor appeared displeased by the kind of prayer point that the young man commented during his livestream on TikTok.

In a short video, the Nigerian youth recorded the moment he dropped his unusual prayer request.

In the clip, the pastor was praying and speaking in tongues while also monitoring the comments people made on his livestream.

"Abeg I need $10b" he wrote.

Shortly after he dropped that prayer request, the pastor kicked him out of the livestream. Words overlaid on the young man's video read:

"POV: I got kicked out of a pastor's live stream for making a huge prayer request."

He wondered what he had done wrong to warrant the forceful removal from the livestream. He wrote:

"What have I done wrong?"

Internet users were amused by the man's prayer point.

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail video

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video below:

Benin Interior Designer said:

"Help is coming your way. So first chop blocking before the help come."

zazzys_sylist_in_auchi said:

"You mate dey talk amen,he reach you turn you wan pursue pastor from heavenly race😃😃😃😃dey watch your back,the matter still dey pastor mind."

pridepigin said:

"So he has to stop the holy spirit to block you 😂😂😂 and people are saying amen."

💮🧜‍♀️Chi Oma🦋🎀 said:

"Immediately he saw the comment, he limit the speaking in tongues and voice."

Mazi_Oppic_Designz said:

"Why you go ask for $10B???? you be tif?? wetyn you want make the man go get from his god nah??"

annnnnny said:

"The pastor no sabi business o if you get the money now he for collect tithe o."

Danny Ifex said:

"Even pastor slow down for speaking in tongues, wen him see ur prayer point."

The Observer said:

"But he's prayer tag is saying "No more limitations"..Is $10b request a limitation?"

