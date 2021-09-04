A lady got a hotel room for a poor woman who has been sleeping with her children on the floor of an airport bathroom

The kind lady Cyn Symoné had missed her flight and went to the airport restroom to do a little make-up when she heard a woman crying so hard

Cyn upon interacting with the woman was touched by her plight and rode her to a hotel room which she paid for

A lady has stunned the internet as she shared her encounter at the airport.

In a Facebook post, the lady identified as Cyn Symoné had missed her first flight which was headed to Los Angeles, US.

The lady ran into the woman after missing her flight Photo Credit: Cyn Symoné

Source: Facebook

Cyn said she rebooked the flight and had gone to the airport restroom while waiting for her baggage when the unexpected happened.

She found out that a woman sleeps in the airport bathroom with her kids

Cyn said she was checking her make-up at the airport restroom when she heard a woman crying so hard.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Startled, she had listened carefully and heard the woman wailed and spoke in Spanish.

Cyn was said to have left and returned 4 times before summoning the courage to engage the woman in a conversation.

The poor woman told Cyn that she has been sleeping on the airport bathroom floor with her kids and had prayed to God to help her figure it out.

Cyn got the woman on a ride with her and paid an hotel room for them (the woman and her kids).

People celebrate the lady

AngelJem Elama thought:

"Definitely you will be rewarded by the most high for your loving heart ❤️. You are totally a blessing to that woman and I know at the right time right place. It was a task given to you. Many would walk past because of not having the heart or soul to answer a cry."

Patricia Potosi Ruiz said:

"Thanks for your kindness. There is still hope for our world because of people like you. May your life be full of blessings. "

Gloria Frazier wrote:

"It's just like you to help someone that's that good heart of yours I think it was wonderful it's something I would have done myself I'm very proud of you thanks for sharing this."

Jonathan Summer Taylor reacted:

"Awww I have been there and that is so sweet of you I have 3 babies myself and can't do much but the Lord always makes a way somehow and for that I am thankful."

Kind man gives up first-class seat for 88-year-old woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a kind man had given up his first-class seat for an 88-year-old woman on an aeroplane.

The man, according to a lady named Leah Amy on Facebook, had booked first-class seats with his family.

The man identified as Jack was said to have found the 88-year-old woman named Violet in the economy class as he came onboard.

Leah said Violet - who is a nurse that travels to the UK and America to carry out her work - had always wanted to seat in the front and it came to reality thanks to Jack. The stunned woman then requested photos with the kind-hearted man.

Source: Legit Newspaper