A man brought smile to the face of a 60-year-old homeless woman who had been passing the night by the roadside

The kind man identified as Elvis Summers built the woman a beautiful tiny house that moves on wheels and handed it to her

Elvis who has an apartment in Los Angeles, US would usually be greeted each morning by the woman and that was how they began talking

A homeless woman's regular greeting to a stranger set in motion a chain of events that would see her have a place of abode.

60-year-old Smokie was built a beautiful tiny house that moves on wheels by a man she usually greets every morning, Understanding Compassion reports.

The woman became homeless after the death of her husband Photo Credit: Screengrabs from video shared by Tiny House Build Video5

How she became homeless

Smokie had a place of abode before now in the US but lost it after the demise of her husband, forcing the friendly woman to take shelter by the roadside.

Despite her situation, the woman still showed a positive attitude to life and this was how she developed a relationship with her benefactor Elvis Summers.

Why the kind man built her the house

Elvis Summers who is said to have a place he resides in Los Angeles said the woman usually greets him each morning he passes by.

As time went on, the two began having conversations regularly and Smokie would always request for recyclables.

It was at that point Elvis learnt that she was homeless and took it upon himself to gift her a house.

It took him 5 days to build the house

Elivis had no prior knowledge about tiny houses until he stumbled upon an article about it.

He got the materials and set to work.

Elvis shared a video capturing how he started and completed the tiny house within the period of 5 days.

