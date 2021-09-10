After giving birth, Ritah Uwera moved around her neighbourhood looking for affordable toys for her kids

The mum could not find good quality toys that are affordable and this birthed a new business idea

She used her frustration as an inspiration to open her very own toy business and has grown to the point of having 12 employees

In 2015, Ritah Uwera's dream came true after she swung open the doors of her new toy business, Toddle Care.

The mum chose to invest in a business after getting frustrated looking for good quality and affordable toys all over Rwanda.

She now has 12 workers Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Ritah Uwera, The New Times

According to a report by The New Times, she sourced help from local carpenters to make wooden toys, grabbing the attention of many.

As her business grew, she invested in her own carpentry shop to make her production much cheaper.

“As we continue to grow as a business, we are hoping to reach a capacity where we can supply local shops in Rwanda,” she told The New Times.

Business expansion takes shape

Uwera said that she started with only one person in 2015, but the team has grown to 12 people over time.

She told the news outlet that the birth of Toddle Care was to solve the challenge of the scarcity of wooden educational toys for children from birth until primary school level.

According to the mompreneur, it is still rare in Rwanda to find parents investing in toys for their children, so the uptake is still low, but it is gaining traction.

She added that part of her mission is to create awareness of the need for parents to have such educational toys.

