A group of Igbo billionaires living in Lagos state has expressed readiness to ensure President Buhari's successor from the southeast

The group, Umunna Lekki Association (ULA), said it would give financial support to any party that pick an Igbo man as its presidential candidate

Ikem Umeh-Ezeoke, the group's president, said the Igbo presidency would turn the country around and unite the citizens

VGC, Lagos - The clamour for the president of Igbo extraction in 2023 took another twist on Monday, September 14, as the Umunna Lekki Association (ULA) listed possible candidates from the five southeast states.

The Guardian reports that ULA, which comprises young entrepreneurs from Igboland residing in the Lekki, Ikoyi, Banana Island, Victoria Garden City (VGC) and Victoria Island axes of Lagos state, expressed readiness to support the Igbo presidency project with their funds.

The Umunna Lekki Association (ULA) has shortlisted 18 top southeast politicians for the 2023 presidency. Credit: Eric Baradat, Cristina Aldehuela.

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathered that in a statement signed by its president, Ikem Umeh-Ezeoke, ULA released a list of eminent Igbo sons and daughters capable of turning the fortunes of the country around.

Daily Trust also reports that the group expressed its intention and readiness to donate funds in billions of naira to the two main political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if they nominate Nigerians of Igbo extraction to fly their flags in the 2023 presidential election.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Here is the list of possible candidates shortlisted for Igbo presidency:

1. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala

2. Enyinnaya Abaribe

3. Orji Uzor Kalu

4. Peter Obi

5. Charles Udeogaranya

6. Ben Obi

7. Henry Okolie-Aboh

8. Governor Dave Umahi

9. Ogbonnaya Onu

10. Anyim Pius Anyim

11. Geoffrey Onyema

12. Barth Nnaji

13. Nnia Nwodo Jnr

14. Ike Ekweremadu

15. Emeka Ihedioha

16. Rochas Okorocha

17. Kema Chikwe

18. Humphrey Anumudu

Governor Uzodinma reveals APC's position on Igbo presidency in 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma, explained that Nigerians, especially members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), are not necessarily looking for an Igbo president.

It was reported that hours after President Muhammadu Buhari paid a one-day working visit to Imo, Governor Uzodinma said that the masses are looking for a competent Nigerian leader, irrespective of tribe or ethnicity.

The southeast governor said that ahead of the 2023 general elections, the ruling party would make a decision on who will emerge as its flagbearer, adding that the resolution will be binding on all members.

He further stressed that this decision to be taken by the APC will be influenced by covert and overt factors.

Source: Legit