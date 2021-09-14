The former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has been approved as the chairman of the APC reconciliation committee

John Akpanudoedehe, the national secretary, announced the constitution of the national committee on Tuesday, September 14

A former deputy governor of Oyo state, Otunba Moses Adeyemo, would serve as the secretary of the committee which would be inaugurated at a later date

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has approved the composition of a national reconciliation committee to be headed by Senator Abdullahi Adamu of Nasarawa.

The News reports that John Akpanudoedehe, the national secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), said this in a statement on Tuesday, September 14, in Abuja.

The leadership of the APC has constituted a national reconciliation committee. Credit: APC

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Akpanudoedehe said that Otunba Moses Adeyemo would serve as the committee’s secretary.

Here is the full list of the committee members:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

1. Sen. Abdullahi Adamu - Chairman

2. Otunba Moses Alake Adeyemo - Secretary

3. Sen. George Akume

4. H.E. Sullivan Chime

5. H.E. Ali Saad Birnin kudu

6. Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara

7. Alh. Suleiman Argungu

8. Dr. Mrs. Oluranti I. Adebule

9. Dr. Mrs. Beta Edu.

The scribe said the committee would be inaugurated at a later date.

APC finally announces October 2 for state congress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the caretaker committee of the ruling APC fixed the party’s state congress for Saturday, October 2.

It was reported that this was contained in a terse statement by the secretary of the party’s committee, James Akpanudoedehe in Abuja on Monday, September 13.

The secretary also said that the sale of forms for the congress begins on Wednesday, September 15.

According to the report, the party’s congresses started on July 31 with the ward congress while the local government congress took place on September 4.

APC expels ex-governor, former speaker, 39 chieftains

In a related report, at least 41 chieftains of the APC in Enugu were sacked from the ruling party on Sunday, September 12, following the alleged violation of the internal constitution.

The chairman of the APC caretaker committee in the state, Ben Nwoye, said the affected persons went ahead to file a suit against the party without first exhausting all the mechanisms of conflict resolution.

The chairman, however, stated that the action of the expelled chieftains contravened Article 21 (D), Section V of the APC constitution.

Source: Legit.ng