London, United Kingdom - Five senators of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have joined the growing list of prominent Nigerian politicians to visit the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in London.

In a Facebook post, Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, said he and his colleagues and "another political stakeholder" visited the APC leader in London on Friday, September 10.

Five APC senators visit the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in London. Photo credit: Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, FCA

Tinubu has been in London for more than two months. According to PM News, the former governor of Lagos had knee surgery which he is recuperating from.

The visiting senators:

Senator Olamilekan Solomon (Lagos) Senator Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti) Senator Adeyemi Oriolowo (Osun) Senator Tokunbo Abiru (Lagos) Senator Musa Sani (Niger)

2 former northern governors visit Tinubu in London

Meanwhile, two former governors, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state, and Aliyu Wamakko of Sokoto state, have also paid a visit to Tinubu in London.

The northern political leaders were hosted by Tinubu on Wednesday, September 8.

Many political big guns in the country including President Muhammadu Buhari have visited the former Lagos governor. Among Tinubu’s visitors were Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Governors Rotimi Akeredolu and Kayode Fayemi.

Tinubu is hale and hearty - Lagos assembly reveals after visiting APC leader

Meanwhile, members of Lagos state House of Assembly have said that Tinubu is hale and hearty.

Led by their speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, the lawmakers said they had lengthy discussions with their host.

The photographs taken during the visit showed that the former governor of the state was all smiles and excited.

2023 presidency: Tinubu recommended as President Buhari’s successor

In another report, the Nigeria Diaspora for Asiwaju (NDA) has recommended Tinubu as the 2023 presidential candidate who can consolidate President Buhari’s achievements.

The support group said everyone should support Tinubu to become president, irrespective of tribal or religious sentiments.

The director-general of the newly inaugurated support group, Akin Badeji, made this disclosure in a statement available to newsmen on Friday, September 3, in Abuja.

Presidency 2023: My simple advice to Tinubu - Governor Yahaya Bello

Meanwhile, Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi state, has advised Tinubu against contesting for presidency in 2023.

Governor Bello's advice is contained in an interview published by Daily Trust on Sunday, August 22.

Though he has not openly declared his interest, there are strong speculations that Tinubu wants to succeed President Buhari in 2023.

