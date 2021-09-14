Ex-Big Brother Naija housemate, Jackie B always talked about her son while she was in the Shine Ya Eye house

The reality star got a pleasant surprise as her mum and son flew into Lagos just to pay her a surprise visit after her exit from the house

Jackie B could not hold herself as she screamed and cried on sighting her son, her mum also expressed how proud she was at that moment

On Sunday, September 12, Jackie B and Jaypaul exited the Big Brother Naija show, leaving 11 housemates in the Shine Ya Eye house.

Jackie B is a mum of one who let the world know on the show how much she loves and misses her son.

Jackie reunites with her son

In a video shared by the ex-housemate's handler on Instagram, Jackie B's son, Nathan and her mum flew into Lagos just to surprise her.

On sighting Nathan, the reality star screamed for joy and burst into tears as she held on to him, an expression of how much she has missed him.

The emotional video also captured Jackie's reaction on seeing her mum who praised and commended her for doing well on the show.

Jacke B's mum expressed how proud she is of her daughter, she also disclosed that she saved her name, honoured God and came back with her integrity intact.

She prayed for her daughter as she declared huge positivity into her life.

"Today was such a roller coaster of emotions, from seeing all the love and support out here!! to Jackie B getting the best surprise ever from Nathan and her mum. Jackie B's heart is full of gratitude and she can’t wait to meet her Jaguars real soon."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

thearinolao:

"The cutest!"

pinky_kulu:

"Your moms words and prayers. Amenn."

sotiofficial:

"A role model ! We Stan."

tracy_sanya:

"She did have integrity. I am happy the mother showered blessings upon her daughter."

agirlnamed_esther:

"YESSS!! You made the whole world proud!! Who can do it?? With your Body, you maintained DECENCY!!"

lalabomsy:

"Jackie B respected her body, herself and family. God bless you."

Cross says Jackie B predicted her eviction

While Jackie B's eviction might have been a surprise to her fans, Cross revealed that she already knew that she would be going home.

In a conversation with Saskay after the eviction, Cross disclosed that apart from the fact that Jackie B knew her time was up in the house, she had also dropped correct predictions.

According to cross, Jackie B knew the four housemates that left before her and Jaypaul, she noted that if Biggie decided to evict three people, Saga would have followed them.

