A cargo plane carrying food aid for Samaritan’s Purse crashed in South Sudan’s Unity State, killing all three crew members

The aircraft, operated by Nari Air, was delivering two tonnes of supplies to flood-displaced communities from Juba

The crash occurred near Leer Airstrip at around 8 a.m. local time, according to officials

A cargo plane carrying food aid for the international charity Samaritan’s Purse crashed in South Sudan’s Unity State on November 25, killing all three crew members on board, according to Reuters.

The aircraft, operated by local charter company Nari Air, was transporting approximately two tonnes of relief supplies from the capital, Juba, to communities displaced by severe flooding in the region.

Cargo plane crash in South Sudan kills three crew members delivering vital food aid. Photo credit: Ben Iglewood/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Samaritan’s purse confirms fatalities

Bikram Rai, deputy director for Samaritan’s Purse in South Sudan, confirmed the deaths after a team from the charity reached the crash site.

He told Reuters: “It is with deep sadness that I share the confirmation that all three crew members have passed away.”

Location of the accident

The accident occurred at approximately 8 a.m. local time (0600 GMT), about 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the Leer Airstrip in Leer County.

The area, which lies near the northern border with Sudan, is known for its oil reserves.

Nari air response and aircraft details

Nari Air, the operator of the plane, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. As of Tuesday, no details had been released regarding the specific make or model of the aircraft.

On its website, Nari Air stated that it operates out of South Sudan and provides a range of services, including chartered cargo and passenger flights.

This tragic incident highlighted the risks faced by humanitarian operations in South Sudan, where aid flights remain a lifeline for communities affected by conflict and natural disasters such as flooding.

South Sudan

South Sudan is the world’s youngest nation, gaining independence on July 9, 2011.

Located in East-Central Africa, it borders Sudan, Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the Central African Republic.

Its capital and largest city is Juba. The country is rich in oil reserves, which form the backbone of its economy, but ongoing conflict, political instability, and flooding have created severe humanitarian challenges.

South Sudan is ethnically diverse, with languages including Dinka, Nuer, Bari, and Juba Arabic, while English is the official language. Christianity is the dominant religion, alongside traditional beliefs and Islam.

South Sudan humanitarian flight tragedy leaves three dead during relief mission. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

At least 7 dead after UPS cargo plane crashes

Legit.ng earlier reported that at least seven people died and several more were injured after a UPS cargo plane crashed shortly after takeoff on Tuesday from Louisville International Airport in Kentucky, exploding into flames as it crashed into businesses adjacent to the airport.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the McDonnell Douglas MD-11 departing for Hawaii crashed at around 5:15 p.m. local time (2215 GMT). Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear told a press briefing that he expected the number of dead and injured was going to rise.

"First responders are onsite and working hard to extinguish the fire and continue the investigation," he posted in a Tuesday night update on X. UPS said in a statement that three crew members were on board the aircraft, adding that "we have not confirmed any injuries/casualties."

Source: Legit.ng