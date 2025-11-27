Experts and stakeholders have gathered to propose solutions and chart the path to efficient Nigerian ports

TTP’s MD used the opportunity to share how the company’s electronic call-up system has helped reduce congestion

The roundtable concluded with a call to action for regulators, operators, unions, and partners to consolidate their insights into actionable policies.

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Jama Onwubuariri, the Managing Director of Truck Transit Park (TTP) Limited has urged stakeholders across Nigeria’s transportation and logistics sector to adopt digital solutions and collaborative reforms to tackle port congestion and inefficiency.

TTP is transforming Nigeria’s port operations with digital solutions for seamless trade. Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

Speaking at the Thought Leadership Roundtable, themed “From Gridlock to Growth: Re-Imagining Port Logistics in Nigeria,” Onwubuariri highlighted the transformative impact of TTP’s electronic call-up system, Eto, in modernizing port operations in Lagos defined by gridlock

He revealed that the system developed in 2021 has scheduled over 3.38 million truck movements into the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports, reduced corridor traffic, improved turnaround times for trucks and cargo, and strengthened collaboration among the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), terminal operators, security agencies, unions, and associations.

Onwabuariri said:

“This is not merely a Nigerian success story. It is a case study on the power of technology when policy, private-sector innovation, and operational discipline align."

Onwubuariri said Eto is more than software; it is a disciplined ecosystem designed to enforce structure, remove human interference, and create predictable truck movements.

He added that the system also addresses issues with vehicle number plate duplication by assigning trucks a unique, tamper-proof digital identity.

"The e-tag component of Eto, developed in 2023 and costing around N200 million, is awaiting regulatory approval and is expected to eliminate falsification of truck identities at ports."

Onwubuariri highlighted similar challenges across ECOWAS corridors in West Africa, emphasizing Nigeria’s role in leading regional logistics reform.

He said Eto is well-positioned as an African solution to support cross-border trade and the AfCFTA initiative.

He concluded

“Technology alone cannot solve the problem. Policy alone cannot enforce consistency. Operators alone cannot sustain progress. But together, we can build a system defined by data, clarity, predictability, and stronger national competitiveness.”

TTP MD highlights digital solutions transforming Lagos ports from gridlock to growth. Photo: truckstransitparks

Source: Facebook

Speakers on Nigerian ports efficiency for economic growth

Other speakers at the event include Oluwaseun Osiyemi, Lagos Commissioner for Transportation and Bolaji Sunmola, Chairman of the Nigerian Ports Consultative Council (NPCC).

The commissioner in her address praised the initiative, calling for innovative partnerships and technology investments to transform ports from gridlock into efficient hubs that support national economic growth.

While NPPC chairman represented by Vice Chairperson Jean-Chaizor Anishere noted that port efficiency depends not just on infrastructure but on coordinated regulation.

He urged deeper multimodal transport integration to reduce cargo dwell times, improve transparency, and enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness in global trade.

At the end of the meeting, there was a call to action for regulators, operators, unions, and partners to consolidate insights into actionable policies, ensuring port efficiency contributes to Nigeria’s economic growth and regional trade leadership.

Source: Legit.ng