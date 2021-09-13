Actress Rita Dominic seemed to have missed her late mum as she took to her social media page to show fans what she looked like

Rita's mum was dressed in a beautiful white dress, a lovely smile on her face as she posed for the camera

The actress's dad was also spotted with a lovely smile on his face as he posed beside his beautiful new bride

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic shared some rare throwback photos of her parents on her Instagram page.

The photos revealed Rita's parents in their wedding outfits as they struck poses beside each other with smiles on their faces.

Rita Dominic shares throwback photos of her late parents. Photos: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

Rita Dominic remembers her mum

In the caption that accompanied the post, the film star said she and her siblings remember their mum. According to her, the late woman's birthday is on Monday, September 13.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

She said.

"Mummy, you are always in our thoughts and hearts even 20 years on from when you left us. Dance and sing with the angels above today mummy and we will join you in great celebration when we meet you again. We miss and love you always."

Check out the photos below. Swipe left to see more:

Nigerians pray for Rita Dominic's mum

lanredasilvaajayi:

"Awwww... May Her Gentle Soul continue to Rest in Perfect Peace.. Amen."

officialsalawaabeni:

"Continue to rest in perfect mama."

tanaadelana:

"May God continue to rest her beautiful soul."

theonlychigul:

"Beautiful.,.may she continue to rest on God's peace."

zsheunic:

"You look so much like your dad."

destinyetikoofficial:

"Awwwww❤️"

michelledede:

"may see continue to restcin perfect peace. I'm certain she is so proud of you, of all of you."

Rita Dominic celebrates her big sister

Rita Dominic shared a cool photo of herself with her sister Doreen as she showered her with birthday accolades.

The veteran film star revealed that Doreen was the first born of their family. She added that her big sister deserved love and kindness because she gave it out to others so freely.

Rita then reiterated her affection for her big sis by saying that she loved her forever and a day more.

Source: Legit