BUK Promotes 67 Academics to Professors, Associate Profs

One of Nigeria's prominent universities, Bayero University, Kano, has approved the promotion of 27 senior academics to the rank of Professors and 40 others to Associate Professors.

According to the university's weekly bulletin published on its website on Friday, September 10, the 14th Governing Council of the University led by Udoma Udo Udoma gave the approval.

A view of the gate of Bayero University in Kano. Photo credit: AMINU ABUBAKAR

Source: Getty Images

Legit.ng gathers that the approval was given at the council's maiden meeting held on Monday, September 6.

See below the full list of the newly promoted Professors and Associate Professors:

Bayero University, Kano approves the promotion of 27 senior academics to the rank of Professors and 40 others to Associate Professors. Credit: BUK

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Bayero University, Kano approves the promotion of 27 senior academics to the rank of Professors and 40 others to Associate Professors. Credit: BUK

Source: UGC

Bayero University, Kano approves the promotion of 27 senior academics to the rank of Professors and 40 others to Associate Professors. Credit: BUK

Source: UGC

UI, UNILAG rise in world university rankings 2022

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Times Higher Education (THE) had released its 2022 edition of World University Rankings which includes more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories.

The University of Ibadan (UI) maintained its top spot in the 2022 world university rankings while the University of Lagos moved a step ahead to rank second in Nigeria and 501–600, out of over 1,600 institutions across the world.

El-Rufai to JAMB: Stop giving preferential scores to Northern students

Meanwhile, Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has urged the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to stop giving preferential scores to students in northern Nigeria who sit for the exam.

He stated this on Monday, September 6, when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television.

According to the governor, students in the north should not be given lower cut-off marks but the same cut-off marks as their counterparts from other parts of the country for them to be competitive nationally and internationally.

Tragedy hits Nigerian university as 3 lecturers die same day

In another news, the Abia state university, Uturu was thrown into disarray following the death of three lecturers at the school on the same day.

A university source who pleaded anonymity said the lecturers, Prof. A. I. Nwabughuogu of History/International Relations Department, Dr D. S. Okoroigwe of Geography/Planning Department and Dr Osince Okike of Political Science, all died on Friday, September 3.

The causes of their deaths are yet to be revealed.

Source: Legit