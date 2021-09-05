The Times Higher Education (THE) has released its 2022 edition of World University Rankings which includes more than 1,600 universities across 99 countries and territories.

The rankings were conducted based on 13 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution’s performance across four areas: teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

The University of Ibadan (UI) and the UNILAG have risen in the World University Rankings 2022.

Source: UGC

The University of Ibadan (UI) maintained its top spot in the 2022 world university rankings while the University of Lagos moved a step ahead to rank second in Nigeria and 501–600, out of over 1,600 institutions across the world.

A closer look at the ranking by Legit.ng indicates that the Lagos State University (LASU) dropped to sixth in Nigeria behind Covenant University, University of Ilorin, University of Nigeria, and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Covenant is only privately-owned university among the list

It was gathered that LASU is the only state university included in the ranking while Covenant is the only privately-owned university.

LASU had in the 2021 ranking, ranked second in Nigeria and 501 – 600 in the world according to the 2022 Times Higher Education World University Rankings released in September 2021.

By this ranking, UNILAG took a leap from the range of 601–800 in 2021 to a higher range of 501–600.

Although only six universities feature in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, the country is home to almost 130 institutions. Some of these are owned by the federal and state governments, while 50 are privately owned.

See the list below:

1. University of Ibadan - 401–500

2. University of Lagos - 501–600

3. Covenant University - 601–800

4. University of Ilorin - 1201+

5. University of Nigeria Nsukka - 1201+

6. Obafemi Awolowo University - 1201+

7. Lagos State University

Source: Legit