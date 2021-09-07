There is tension in the air as Abia state university loses three of its lecturers at a time in the school, the same day

According to report, the lecturers died on Friday, September 3 and the cause of their death has remained unknown

The report further indicates that sources at the university revealed that many lecturers were going through hard times, which could result to them being in a state of dilemma

Emerging reports indicates that the Abia state university, Uturu has been thrown into disarray following the death of three lecturers at the school on same day.

The Punch reported that a university source who pleaded anonymity, said the lecturers, Prof. A. I. Nwabughuogu of History/International Relations Department, Dr D. S. Okoroigwe of Geography/Planning Department and Dr Osince Okike of Political Science, all died on Friday, September 3.

Surprisingly, the causes of their deaths are yet to be discovered as of the time of filing this report.

Huge tragedy as Abia Varsity loses 3 lecturers same day. Photo credit: Abia State University, Uturu Nigeria

Source: Facebook

However, the source hinted further that many lecturers in the school were going through economic hardship.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

He said:

“We are being owed more than seven months’ salaries; the last time (we were paid) was January 2021.”

Also, the Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Abia State University, Dr Victor Nkemdirim, confirmed the death of the lecturers, describing the situation as unfortunate.

Meanwhile, efforts to reach a spokesperson for the varsity, Chijioke Nwogu, via phone call and text message has proved yet abortive.

Recall that gunmen suspected to be Fulani bandits had on Thursday, August 19, kidnapped a lecturer with the Abia State University, Uturu, and his niece, Vanguard also reported.

The yet-to be apprehended bandits also abducted another teacher at the University’s International Secondary School Uturu and his wife travelling together with the lecturer.

The victims were said to be traveling to Ozuitem for a religious programme when the incident happened.

Panic as Kidnappers Abduct Prominent Nigerian Ex-chief Judge, Make Demand

Earier, Legit.ng had reported that a former chief judge of Abia state, Justice Nnenna Oti, is nowhere to be found as she is said to have been kidnapped by some armed abductors.

Report indicate that Bishop Chidi Collins Oparaojiaku of Ohaji/Egbema Anglican Diocese, said Justice Oti was kidnapped on Saturday, September 4, while she was driving to Anambra.

The bishop added that the ex-chief judge's captors have made demands for ransom, the report added.

Source: Legit.ng