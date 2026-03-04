A Nigerian lady has shared an intriguing video of some little children dressed in uniform, singing inside her compound

According to the lady, her neighbour used his flat as a school, and the pupils were having their morning assembly session

The video sparked mixed reactions, with some netizens criticising the idea of having a school in a residential compound

A Nigerian lady drew attention online after posting a video that captured an unusual scene within her residential compound.

The clip showed a group of little children dressed in school uniforms, standing in rows while taking part in what appeared to be a morning assembly.

Lady posts video of neighbour's 'school' in residential compound

Their voices rose in song as they followed the direction of an adult, seemingly a teacher, who stood in front of them, guiding the activity.

The video was shared by a neighbour known as @wealth on TikTok, who expressed surprise at discovering that her neighbour had converted his flat into a learning space for children.

From her perspective, the development had come as an unexpected change to the atmosphere of the compound.

She insinuated that the presence of the pupils and their daily activities had introduced a level of noise she was not accustomed to within the building.

In the video, the children were arranged in three orderly lines, showing a structured setting similar to that of a regular school assembly.

They appeared attentive as they sang under the supervision of one teacher, who coordinated the session.

The environment, however, was clearly residential rather than institutional, which sparked mixed reactions regarding the situation.

"POV: Your neighbour used his flat as a school. Na something new una do me cause I no dey hear word for this house again," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady displays neighbour's 'school'

Responses to the clip were divided on TikTok, with some viewers criticising the idea of operating a school from within a residential property.

@Yemipy Homes & Properties said:

"This is their little beginning. It will expand by God's grace. Something new is about to happen in our lives ijn."

@Jessica said:

"This is wrong. Thats how they won’t have a transcript as the school is not accredited this is noise not school if you no get money do another thing this is not right at all."

@Maureen reacted:

"No go return people children dey disturb your neighbors with something new."

@Udara said:

"My grandma started like this. She used her poultry as school. Now she has sold everything including the students."

@loveth said:

"This is how I started today I have one of the biggest in warri don't ask me the name of the school."

@Black ice said:

"Na so my mama start, but the school never grow, one parents go owe school fees for six children then how student come remain to pay na."

@Ruthiejoel said:

"Start fish roll and zobo business the side of that there school bus something new will happen in your life."

@Lovelyn wrote:

"Na to buy biscuit and caprison dey sell for back of that car and definitely something new will manifest in your life."

@Debby wears said:

"Una sabi laugh little beginning well well. Watch ur neighbor grow and get a place better. Na like this my mum take start today she done buy land build her school children full every where make una dey laugh little beginning matter u don’t have to start so big once."

@Tekevwe added:

"Na this same thing I dy go through. For our visitor's palour window, u go dy hear Nigeria anthem. For my room, na the day is bright, go varenda, na church. No rest for me until I go store."

Source: Legit.ng