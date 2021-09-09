More and more political bigwigs have continued to visit former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in London

London, United Kingdom - Two former governors, Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara state, and Aliyu Wamakko of Sokoto state, have paid a visit to the national leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, in London.

PM News reported that the northern political leaders were hosted by Tinubu on Wednesday, September 8.

Former Zamfara state governor, Abdulaziz Yari, and former Sokoto state governor, Aliyu Wamakko, visit Bola Tinubu in London.

Also reporting the visit, BBC News Yoruba posted a photograph of the APC leader and the two former governors on Facebook.

Many political big guns in the country including President Muhammadu Buhari have visited the former Lagos governor.

Among Tinubu’s visitors were Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, Governors Rotimi Akeredolu and Kayode Fayemi.

It was gathered that Tinubu, a national leader of the ruling APC rumoured to be interested in succeeding President Buhari in 2023, had allegedly undergone knee surgery in London and is recuperating.

Tinubu is hale and hearty - Lagos assembly reveals after visiting APC leader

Meanwhile, members of Lagos state House of Assembly have said that Tinubu is hale and hearty.

Led by their speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, the lawmakers said they had lengthy discussions with their host.

The photographs taken during the visit showed that the former governor of the state was all smiles and excited.

2023 presidency: Tinubu recommended as President Buhari’s successor

In another report, the Nigeria Diaspora for Asiwaju (NDA) has recommended Tinubu as the 2023 presidential candidate who can consolidate President Buhari’s achievements.

The support group said everyone should support Tinubu to become president, irrespective of tribal or religious sentiments.

The director-general of the newly inaugurated support group, Akin Badeji, made this disclosure in a statement available to newsmen on Friday, September 3, in Abuja.

Presidency 2023: My simple advice to Tinubu - Governor Yahaya Bello

Meanwhile, Yahaya Bello, the governor of Kogi state, has advised Tinubu against contesting for presidency in 2023.

Governor Bello's advice is contained in an interview published by Daily Trust on Sunday, August 22.

Though he has not openly declared his interest, there are strong speculations that Tinubu wants to succeed President Buhari in 2023.

