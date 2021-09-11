Following the sacking of Sabo Nanono as the minister of agriculture, a report by Daily Trust has highlighted four people whom President Muhammadu Buhari may appoint to replace him.

According to the report, permutations on Nanono's likely replacements are already taking clearer shapes.

Following the sacking of Sabo Nanono as agriculture minister, the permutations about those whom President Buhari may appoint as his replacement has begun. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Nanono who was sacked on Wednesday, September 1, is from Kano state. It was gathered that his kinsmen have begun lobbying in earnest to ensure his replacement also comes from Kano state.

Below are the three possible replacements for Nanono, according to the report:

Suleiman AbdulRahman (aka Kawu Sumaila), former Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on National Assembly Matters Ismaeel Buba Ahmed, serving Senior Special Assistant on National Social Investment Programme to President Buhari Nasiru Baballe Ila, a former lawmaker who represented Tarauni Federal Constituency at the National Assembly Alhaji Akibu Ibrahim Bello, former Nassarawa local government chairman

Nevertheless, Daily Trust noted that no formal group in Kano has made any appeal to the president to appoint any of the listed persons.

They were just listed as some influential members of the ruling APC have recommended them as viable replacements.

President Buhari makes three other appointments

In another related report, days after sacking two ministers from his cabinet, President Buhari has approved the appointments of three new chief executives for some agencies under the Federal Ministry of Education.

The new appointments in the education ministry were disclosed by a spokesperson for the ministry, Bem Goong, in a statement on Wednesday, September 8.

He listed the new appointees as Prof Akpama Ibar (Executive Secretary, National Commission For Mass Literacy, Adult And Non-Formal Education), Prof Chinwe Anunobi (Director/Chief Executive Officer, National Library) and Prof Musa Maitafsir (Director/CEO, National Teachers Institute).

Buhari sacks another top FG official, announces immediate replacement

Meanwhile, President Buhari has removed Basheer Mohammed as the director-general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The president has also swiftly appointed Fatima Waziri-Azi as the new director-general of the agency.

Waziri-Azi’s appointment was sequel to a recommendation of the minister of humanitarian affairs, Sadiya Umar Farouq. The minister explained that the recommendation of Waziri-Azi was based on her vast experience and capability to drive NAPTIP to achieve its key result.

