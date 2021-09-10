The leadership crisis rocking the PDP has taken a new twist following a fresh court pronouncement from Kebbi state

The Kebbi state high court has revoked its order restoring Uche Secondus as the national chairman of the PDP

Nusirat Umar, the presiding judge, said she was misled to give the order, by Secondus' lawyer whom she accused of concealing an important fact

The judge had earlier issued an order nullifying a previous order by another court which restrained Secondus from parading himself as PDP chairman

Kebbi state - The high court in Kebbi state has vacated the order it made which returned Uche Secondus as national chairman of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), The Cable reported.

A high court in Rivers state had in August granted an interim order which restrained Secondus from parading himself as the party's chairman.

A Kebbi state high court has vacated the order it made restoring Uche Secondus as national chairman of the PDP. Photo credit: Prince Uche Secondus

However, Nusirat Umar, judge of a high court in Kebbi state, later issued an order nullifying the previous order issued by the River state high court.

Court makes U-turn

However, delivering another ruling on Thursday, September 9, Umar made a U-turn from her previous pronouncement.

Legit.ng gathers that the judge rebuked Secondus' lawyer, accusing him of concealing important facts from the court when the ex parte motion was heard.

According to the judge, the important fact concealed by the lawyer was that Secondus had been suspended from the PDP by the party's ward executives in Rivers state.

She added that the court lacked the jurisdiction to hear and determine the previous matter.

The judge lamented that the situation created by Secondus' lawyer caused embarrassment to the judiciary.

Secondus reacts to suspension

Meanwhile, Secondus has said he is not perturbed over his suspension by the Rivers state chapter of the PDP.

Secondus' firm position is that no one apart from members of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) can remove him from office.

The embattled chairman of the PDP gave this response on Wednesday, September 1, through his media aide, Ike Abonyi.

Secondus can’t be removed through illegal means - Ex-presidential aide

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, a former senior special assistant to vice president Namadi Sambo on media and publicity, Umar Sani, has said Secondus remains the national chairman of the PDP.

He said:

"I am confident and optimistic that the party will bounce back. Secondus should be allowed to complete his tenure and if he so wishes to recontest he should be allowed to do so in pursuit of his fundamental human rights."

PDP governors take over party as Fintiri chairs convention committee

Meanwhile, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has been appointed as chairman of the PDP convention organising committee by the leadership of the party.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state also emerged as the secretary of the convention planning committee.

Legit.ng gathered that the zoning committee would be chaired by Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi while Zamfara state deputy governor, Mohammed Mahdi is the secretary of the committee.

