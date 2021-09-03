Rivers state PDP chairman, Desmond Akawor, has confirmed the suspension of the party's national chairman, Uche Secondus

Akawor said one of the reasons why Secondus was suspended was due to his failure to party dues

Meanwhile, Secondus has reacted to the purported suspension, saying it is only the National Executive Committee of the party that has the power to suspend him

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Rivers state chapter of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that the party suspended the national chairman, Uche Secondus, because he was not financially committed to the party.

The Punch reported that PDP chairman in the south-south state, Desmond Akawor, said this when he appeared as a guest on 92.3 Nigeria Info radio station on Thursday, September 2.

The Rivers state chapter of the PDP has explained that the party suspended the national chairman, Uche Secondus, because he failed to pay his dues. Photo credit: Prince Uche Secondus

Source: Facebook

He said:

“As of today, he remains suspended. He was suspended at the Ward level, of course ratified by the local government area and the state level. As of today, he is no longer our national chairman.

“We now have an acting chairman. He (Secondus) completely derailed from the tenets of the party."

Secondus failed to pay his dues - Akawor

Asked why the state PDP does not want Secondus as the party’s national chairman, Akawor accused him (Secondus) of failing to pay his dues at the ward level.

The Rivers PDP chairman said he discovered this when he wrote letters to all the wards in the state to provide the names of dead party members, those that have not paid their dues and those who have defected.

His words:

“Among the Wards that responded was Ward 5 in Andoni, and it clearly shows that he (Secondus) has not paid his dues.

“In the Constitution of our party, it is an offence for six consecutive months, two quarters, if you have not paid your dues, your membership of the party is in question."

Secondus reacts to suspension

Meanwhile, Secondus has said he is not perturbed over his suspension by the Rivers state chapter of the PDP.

Secondus' firm position is that no one apart from members of the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) can remove him from office.

The embattled chairman of the PDP gave this response on Wednesday, September 1, through his media aide, Ike Abonyi.

Secondus can’t be removed through illegal means - Ex-presidential aide

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, a former senior special assistant to vice president Namadi Sambo on media and publicity, Umar Sani, has said Secondus remains the national chairman of the PDP.

He said:

"I am confident and optimistic that the party will bounce back. Secondus should be allowed to complete his tenure and if he so wishes to recontest he should be allowed to do so in pursuit of his fundamental human rights."

