The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a bold step to rescue the party from crisis

Prince Uche Secondus, the embattled national chairman of the party, may have lost out in the party's leadership battle

The governors of the party, however, appointed Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state, as the chairman of the convention committee

FCT, Abuja - Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has been appointed as chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) convention organising committee by the leadership of the party.

Vanguard reports that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state emerged as the secretary of the convention planning committee.

The leadership of the PDP has appointed Governor Ahmadu Fintiri as the chairman of the convention committee. Credit: Ahmadu Fintiri.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the zoning committee would be chaired by Enugu state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi while Zamfara state deputy governor, Mohammed Mahdi is the secretary of the committee.

Governor Duoye Diri of Bayelsa state was appointed deputy chairman of the convention planning committee while his Benue state counterpart, Samuel Ortom is the deputy chairman of the zoning committee.

The Sun also reports that while addressing newsmen at the end of the party’s 93rd National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting Thursday, September 9, the national publicity of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, said NEC received the report of Senator David Mark-led committee to address the lingering court cases against the leadership of the PDP.

It was, however, gathered that governors were initially opposed to the choice of Fintiri given his closeness to the former vice president, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku who is vying for the presidential ticket of the party in the 2023 election was the biggest winner as the governors put away their fears to embrace Fintiri as head of the convention committee.

The suspended national chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus seemed the biggest loser as one of his staunch supporters, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi got the plum job of chairing the zoning committee.

This indicates that governors have taken over the affairs of the party with the full compliment of the endorsement of NEC.

The NEC meeting was attended by Atiku Abubakar, 13 governors elected on the party’s platform, former PDP governors as well as members of NEC and Board of Trustees of the party.

While inaugurating the council, acting national chairman of the PDP, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, called for togetherness among council members.

Akinwonmi said:

“I called on members of the council and Ndi Anambra to close ranks and deliver the state to PDP families. The cooperation of all and sundry is expected for the actualisation of PDP dream. I would like to seize this opportunity to appreciate on behalf of the PDP, all the aspirants, who dramatically contested with the candidate. Your spirit of sportsmanship is wonderful.

“I call on you to kindly hold hands together to deliver Anambra to PDP. We call on all of us to set aside differences and look at the PDP and Nigeria above any personal consideration. Anambra is winnable for PDP."

