The PDP's national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, is not perturbed over his recent suspension by the Rivers chapter

Secondus' firm position is that no one apart from members of the party's NEC can remove him from office

The embattled boss of the political platform gave this response on Wednesday, September 1, through his media aide, Ike Abonyi

Prince Uche Secondus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to reports of his suspension by the Rivers chapter.

Speaking on Wednesday, September 1, the PDP boss through his media aide, Ike Abonyi, said only members of the National Executive Committee (NEC) have the power to suspend him, Vanguard reports.

Abonyi who spoke on his principal's behalf cited Article 59(3) of the party's constitution to back his position that only the NEC can remove him and any other national officer from office.

He stated:

“Such action is a mere wish as Article 59(3) of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the constitution states clearly that only the National Executive Committee, NEC of the party can discipline the national chairman or any other national officer of the party."

Abonyi said it is pertinent to make this response so as to guide the minds of Nigerians back to the primary focus of the PDP which is to save the country "from the irreparable damage already done to it by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).”

The media aide added:

“The media office of Prince Uche Secondus ordinarily should not be responding to every ‘noise’ in the media...but it’s our responsibility to guide those who are easily persuaded by news in the media hence this response."

Secondus speaks on resigning as PDP's national chairman

Earlier, there were viral online reports that Secondus had finally stepped down from his office. However, the widespread claim which was never confirmed by the leadership of the opposition party has been described as false and unfounded.

Abonyi, who on Tuesday, August 31, spoke with newsmen, dismissed the report as fake news. He also clearly disclosed that his principal had no intention of resigning.

Abonyi asserted that the chairman believed that nothing warranted his resignation and that those who are demanding such should come clean with their reasons.

Source: Legit.ng