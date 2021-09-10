Sam Ohuabunwa on Thursday, September 9, declared his intention to contest in the 2023 presidential election

The former chairman, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), said his decision is based on convictions of what he can offer Nigeria

Ohuabunwa's declaration is coming amid calls that the next president should be from the southeastern part of the country

Lagos - Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, the president of the Ph*rmaceutical Society of Nigeria, has announced his decision to join the race as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Premium Times reports that the former chairman, Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), declared his readiness to join the presidential race at a press conference in Lagos on Thursday, September 9.

Sam Ohuabunwa, has declared intentions to run for president in 2023. Photo credit: Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa

Source: Facebook

Ohuabunwa, founder of Neimeth Ph*rmaceutical said his decision to rule in 2023, was not based on geopolitical location but on convictions of what he could offer Nigeria, The News added.

The Abia-born politician and businessman, however, did not disclose what platform he intends to use to achieve his aspirations.

He went on to note that the political party he would be aligning with would be announced soon.

According to the convener of the New Nigeria Group, his mission would be to mobilise Nigerians from across the nation, irrespective of tribe or religion, to take a more active part in politics for a better Nigeria.

