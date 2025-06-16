A dramatic moment unfolded on live television as Israel struck Iran’s state media headquarters during a broadcast

Footage captured the explosion rocking the studio while an anchor was presenting, marking a significant escalation in regional tensions

Iranian state media confirmed the strike on the IRINN studio complex, though details on casualties and damage remain uncertain.

Israel launched a strike on Iran’s state media headquarters on Monday, targeting the studio complex of the news channel IRINN.

According to Iran’s state news agency, the attack occurred while a news anchor was live on air, capturing the moment of impact on video.

Video Shows Moment Israel’s Strike Hits Iran’s State Media While Anchor Was Presenting News. Photo credit: Peeterv/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Explosion during live broadcast

The incident unfolded during a live broadcast when a loud explosion was heard, shaking the studio as the anchor continued presenting.

Footage from the broadcast revealed the chaotic scene, showing the newsroom reacting to the sudden attack.

Official reports confirm strike

Iranian state news sources confirmed that the IRINN complex had been hit by Israel.

While details of casualties and structural damage remain unclear, the strike marks a significant escalation in tensions between the two nations.

The attack on Iran’s state media raises concerns about the intensifying conflict in the region.

Analysts suggest that targeting a major news outlet could have broader implications for information dissemination and propaganda efforts during heightened geopolitical tensions.

See the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng