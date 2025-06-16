Austin Jay-Jay Okocha is one of the most talented footballers to ever come out of the African continent

He had a decent career playing for clubs in Germany, Turkey, France and England, amongst others

The former PSG attacker has been married for 27 years and has two children, Ajay and Daniella Okocha

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha’s daughter sent him a heartfelt message during the worldwide Father's Day celebrations on Sunday, June 15, 2024.

Okocha is arguably the most talented footballer to come out of Africa and certainly one of the most respected globally, years after retiring from professional football.

He not only excel on the pitch, he is a family man, having been married to his wife Ngozi Okocha for over 27 years, and the two are blessed with two kids, Ajay and Daniella.

Daniella sends Father's Day message to Okocha

The world celebrated Father's Day yesterday, Sunday, June 15, 2024, a day set aside globally to recognise and praise the impact and sacrifices of fathers for their families.

Okocha’s daughter, Daniella, wished her father a heartfelt Father's Day. She shared four pictures with her father with the caption “Happy Father’s Day to the GOAT”.

The legendary footballer also wished his late father a happy Father's Day. He shared his picture on his Instagram page with a touching caption.

“Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there, celebrating with you all ❤ ️ continue to rest in peace, my legend,” he wrote.

Who is Daniella Okocha?

Daniella Okocha is the eldest child of Nigerian football legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha, born to the attacker on June 24, 1998, during his time at Fenerbahce.

According to her social profiles, the 26-year-old is a lawyer with experience in contract bidding, a content creator, a socialite and an entrepreneur.

She connects with her fans via her Instagram page, which is filled with pictures from her outings and others with her father, constantly praising the football legend.

Okocha speaks about his family

Okocha had a pretty nomadic career, moving from Germany to Turkey to France to England to Qatar before retiring with Hull City in England in 2008.

He started his family at the peak of his career, but admitted that it was not difficult for him because he had a supportive wife who saw it as part of building the family.

"It comes with the career, and once you understand it and have a very supportive wife, it makes everything easier,” he told This Day Style.

“Of course, it is also an opportunity to be more exposed to and learn about different cultures. For me, I used to see it as work, and moving from one city to another is part of the job. It was all for the future of the family.”

Daniella reveals the number of her tattoos

Legit.ng previously reported that Daniella Okocha revealed that she had 21 tattoos and 18 piercings during a bare it all session on Instagram during her birthday years ago.

Though the body paintings are not visible from the pictures she shared on her Instagram, fans lampooned the daughter of the iconic footballer for having that much ink.

