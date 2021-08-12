Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed is opening up about the people encouraging him to contest the 2023 presidency

According to Mohammed, his family members and friends as well as the PDP want him to throw his hat into the ring

The governor, however, asked to be given some time to before deciding whether or not to enter the presidential race

Bauchi state - Ahead of the next general elections in 2023, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state has said family members and friends have asked him to join the presidential race.

Daily Trust reports that Mohammed stated this while receiving the Coalition of Northern Youth, National Union of Road Transport Workers and other Trade Unions at Government House, Bauchi on Thursday, August 11.

Family and friends of Bala Mohammed have asked the Bauchi state governor to run for president. Photo credit: Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed

Source: Facebook

According to him, the People Democratic Party (PFP) also urged him to contest, adding that , adding that he his the process of consultation.

The governor disclosed asked the groups to give him three weeks to consult widely on whether to contest the presidency or not.

While thanking the coalition for finding him suitable for the exalted position, Mohammed sought for another three weeks to make a final decision.

Group asks Bala Mohammed to contest

Earlier, the Bauchi state governor urged a political pressure group to give him three weeks to make consultations on the 2023 presidency.

The governor stated this on Wednesday, June 23, when the group named the Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) presented him the letter of demand to declare interest in the presidency.

The executive members of NYLF led by its national chairman, Elliot Afiyo, met him at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Bauchi.

42 northern groups back PDP governor for president in 2023

Meanwhile, the youth leaders in 42 groups in the northern region reportedly endorsed the Bauchi state governor to run for president.

The youth leaders made their position known in Yola, the Adamawa state capital at a news conference on Wednesday, June 9, under the umbrella of Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF).

They submitted that the PDP governor has all it takes to fix Nigeria and end insecurity, poverty and unemployment.

