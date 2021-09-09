President Buhari has warned the Independent Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) agitators against causing chaos in the country

Buhari gave the warning on Thursday, September 9, during his one-day visit to Owerri, the capital of Imo state

The president noted that when people feel secure in a country, they would mind their own business

Owerri, Imo - President Muhammadu Buhari has told the leaders of the southeast that it is unthinkable for any Igbo man to consider himself not being part of Nigeria.

The Punch reports that the president on Thursday, September 9, wondered why some Igbo men are clamouring for separation.

President Buhari on Thursday, September 9, visited Owerri, the capital of Imo state. Credit: Femi Adesina.

Legit.ng gathered that the president said Igbo people are relevant in Nigeria, adding that they have successful businesses across the country.

The president spoke at a town hall meeting with southeast leaders during his one-day official visit to Imo state.

Buhari’s visit to Imo state came about two months after the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was arrested overseas and extradited to Nigeria to face trial.

According to the report, the outlawed IPOB had called for people to stay home and for businesses to close to protest against Buhari’s Imo visit.

Vanguard also reports that a statement quoted the president as saying that with less than two years left in his eight-year tenure as president, security still remains a major priority for his administration.

The statement signed by Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina, was titled, ‘I want to be remembered as a president who stabilised Nigeria, President Buhari tells southeast leaders’ on Thursday, September 9.

The president said:

“The fundamental thing about the Igbo people is that there is no town you will visit in Nigeria without seeing the Igbos being in charge of either infrastructure or pharmaceutical industry."

He expressed regret that successive governments at the federal level contributed to the decay of critical infrastructure in the country.

Buhari also promised that the federal government would complete ongoing key projects in the southeast, including the 2nd Niger Bridge as well as the railway lines and routes linking the region with other parts of the country.

The president said:

“I firmly believe that when you get infrastructure right, Nigerians will mind their own businesses,” he said, adding that as a group, the Igbos stand to benefit more from the ongoing development of infrastructure in the country because “they are more enterprising.”

President Buhari visits Imo state in grand style

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that President Buhari arrived in Imo state on Thursday, September 9, in grand style with top-notch security.

It was reported that the new exco chamber and banquet hall built by the Uzodimma-led administration has been commissioned by President Buhari.

While commissioning the projects, Buhari eulogized Governor Uzodimma for "standing on the part of posterity with his outstanding performance."

