Social media went awash with reactions from Nigerians who aired their views on President Muhammadu Buhari's appearance during his one-day working visit to Imo state for the commissioning of some major projects on Thursday, September 9.

Claim

While many felt that the president's Igbo attire (Isiagu, that is, lion's head) was not properly tailored, others went as far as calling for the designer's immediate arrest by the Department of State Service (DSS).

Another section of online commentators even dared to claim that the said tailor has been tracked and arrested by the security agency.

Even one Simon Ekpa, a self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in a Daily Post report warned that nothing must happen to the man who sewed the dress.

The attire caused a lot of reactions on social media (Photo: Lauretta Onochie)

Facts

But for the record, facts must be juxtaposed with mere viral conjectures which were fabricated to stir emotions and mislead gullible persons.

First, it must be stated that the DSS deals with crimes against national security and as such, has no business in this sort of petty affairs.

Moreover, the body does not fail to announce and own up to arrests made by its operatives in any part of Nigeria.

Verification

Substantiating this position, a security expert, Ibiso Obene Ofiri, who spoke with Legit.ng on Saturday, September 11, concerning the issue noted that the officers of the special security unit cannot stoop so low in their operation.

Ofiri stated:

"The DSS has no business with the tailor; the person who should be held responsible for the mess (if it is true) is/are those responsible for his wardrobe.

"The president has many advisers around, what was their immediate reaction when they saw the dress?"

Verdict

There was never any arrest by the DSS and reports claiming otherwise are fake news which must be avoided and jettisoned.

Buhari’s visit: Imo state government sends strong warning to IPOB

Meanwhile, IPOB had been warned to stay off during the official visit of President Buhari to Imo on Thursday.

The warning was issued by the southeast state government following the sit-at-home order threatening that the Nigerian leader is not wanted in any part of the region.

Declan Emelumba, the commissioner for information and strategy made this known while speaking to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday, September 8.

