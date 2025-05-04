VeryDarkMan has faced multiple arrests due to his outspoken activism and social media controversies, often challenging powerful institutions and individuals

His legal battles have ranged from cyberstalking allegations to financial fraud accusations, sparking debates about free speech and accountability in Nigeria

Each incident reveals the growing tension between digital influence and legal repercussions, shaping the narrative of social media activism in the country

VeryDarkMan, also known as Martins Vincent Otse, has been arrested multiple times due to various controversies surrounding his outspoken nature and social media activism.

His arrests have often been linked to allegations of cyberstalking, defamation, and conflicts with influential figures.

Legal Troubles of VeryDarkMan: 4 Times He Faced Arrest and Court Battles. Photo credit: NurPhoto/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Below is a detailed account of four notable instances where he was arrested and the circumstances surrounding each incident.

1. Cyberstalking allegations (May 22, 2024)

VeryDarkMan was reportedly arraigned at the Federal High Court in Abuja on five counts of cyberstalking. The charges stemmed from his alleged online harassment of the Nigeria Police Force and Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh.

His social media posts were said to contain defamatory statements that led to legal action against him.

He pleaded not guilty, and his bail hearing was scheduled for May 29, 2024. This arrest marked a significant moment in his legal troubles, as it highlighted the growing concerns about online speech and defamation laws in Nigeria.

2. GTBank incident (May 2, 2025)

On May 2, 2025, VeryDarkMan was reported to have been arrested outsude Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) branch in Abuja.

His lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, condemned the arrest, calling it unjust and unwarranted. Reports suggest that he was detained after accusing the bank of fraudulently using his mother’s National Identification Number (NIN) to approve a loan without her consent.

His public outcry against the bank’s alleged misconduct was said to have led to his arrest, sparking debates about financial institutions' accountability and the rights of individuals to expose fraudulent activities.

3. EFCC detention (May 2025)

Shortly after his GTBank arrest, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was also reported to have detained him.

His lawyer confirmed that EFCC operatives picked him up at the GTBank branch in Area 3, Garki, Abuja. The arrest followed his public accusations against GTBank regarding fraudulent loan approvals. This incident fueled speculation that his activism was making him a target for authorities who wanted to silence his criticisms of powerful institutions.

4. Falz, Falana, and Bobrisky cntroversy (September 2024)

One of the most controversial incidents involving VeryDarkMan was his legal battle with Nigerian rapper Falz and his father, human rights lawyer Femi Falana.

In September 2024, Falana’s legal chambers issued a formal letter demanding a retraction of defamatory statements made by VeryDarkMan against Falz. The controversy arose after VeryDarkMan insinuated that Falz was involved in securing a presidential pardon for Bobrisky, who had been embroiled in legal troubles over Naira abuse charges.

According to reports, Bobrisky allegedly requested legal advice and financial help from Falz, asking for N3 million to pay correctional center officials for VIP treatment during his detention. Falz denied any involvement, stating that he never initiated a conversation with Bobrisky and had documentary evidence proving that Bobrisky was the one who reached out to him.

Falana’s legal team characterized VeryDarkMan’s statements as reckless and demanded an immediate retraction and public apology. This incident further cemented VeryDarkMan’s reputation as a controversial figure willing to challenge powerful individuals, even at the risk of legal consequences.

These arrests and legal battles illustrate the complexities of social media activism in Nigeria. While VeryDarkMan has gained a significant following for his outspoken nature, his confrontations with authorities and influential figures have repeatedly landed him in trouble.

His story raises important questions about freedom of speech, defamation laws, and the consequences of challenging powerful institutions in the digital age.

Legal Troubles of VeryDarkMan: 4 Times He Faced Arrest and Court Battles. Photo credit: VeryDarkMan/X

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan's lawyer says he has been arrested

Legit.ng earlier reported that Deji Adeyanju, the defence counsel to embattled activist Martins Vincent Otse, also known as The VeryDarkMan, has lamented the alleged continued detention of his client in the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Adeyanju earlier broke the news of VeryDarkMan's arrest, saying he was arrested at the headquarters of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng