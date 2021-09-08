The president is expected to be in the southeast state on Thursday, September 9, on an official working visit

The Imo state government has warned members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to stay off during the visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The president is expected to commission some projects of Governor Hope Uzodinma on Thursday

IPOB is reported to have declared a sit-at-home order on Thursday, threatening that the president is not wanted in any part of South East.

But the Commissioner for information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, who spoke to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday, warned that no person should dare the resolve of the government to give the president a befitting reception.

He said, “I have not heard of any sit-at-home by any group. I think the one I heard is the one that said they want their leader released and will be protesting any day he appears in court.”

“However, we are talking of a presidential visit. The president is visiting Imo and we will do everything thing to give a befitting reception. We have made every security arrangement in this regard and I assure you that Imo people are enthusiastic about the visit.”

Emelumba described the president’s visit as unique as this is the first time he’s visiting the state officially.

The Commissioner said residents of the state are so enthusiastic to receive the president and to show their enthusiasm traders have decided to close all markets on Thursday.

Igbo youths ignore IPOB, plans grand reception for Buhari in Imo

Meanwhile, the Igbo youths worldwide have vowed to troop out en mass to welcome President Buhari to Imo when he visits to commission projects by the Hope Uzodimma-led administration.

This was contained in a statement signed by the deputy national leader Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Youth Wing, Onwuasoanya Jones, and seen by Legit.ng.

Similarly, a group known as the Muhammadu Buhari Vanguards has warned the proponents of the sit at home order in Imo, to desist from conduct capable of causing a breach of the peace and infringement on the rights of citizens in the state.

Source: Legit