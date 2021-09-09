The Imo state police command said perfect security arrangements have been put in place ahead of President Buhari's visit

Mike Abattam, the spokesman of the command, said anyone who attempts to cause chaos during and after the visit will be ruthlessly dealt with

President Buhari is scheduled to visit Imo state on Thursday, September 9, to commission some projects

Owerri, Imo state - As President Muhammadu Buhari visits Imo state today, Thursday, September 9, the police have warned troublemakers to stay away from the state or risk the wrath of security operatives.

The Punch reported that the spokesman of the state's police command, Mike Abattam, issued the strong warning on Wednesday, September 8.

As President Buhari visits Imo state on Thursday, September 9, the police have warned troublemakers to stay away from the state. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng notes that that Abattam's warning follows the purported sit-at-home order issued by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ahead of the president’s visit.

The police, however, warned that its operatives and those of other sister agencies would be on the ground to deal with mischief-makers during and after the president’s visit.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Abattam was quoted to have said:

“The security arrangements are perfect; the arrangements are maximum. As usual, we prepared to secure lives and property of the people of the state.

"We have informed troublemakers to vacate the state because we will deal ruthlessly with anybody who disturbs the peace of the state tomorrow (today) and going forward.”

Buhari to commission projects in Imo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Hope Uzodinma said all was set for President Buhari’s visit to the southeastern state.

The Imo state governor made this disclosure on Sunday, September 5, while addressing journalists at the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport in Owerri.

Uzodimma, while commenting on his return from his official trip to the Federal Capital Territory, said that the president would commission some special projects implemented by his administration.

Buhari’s visit: Imo state government sends strong warning to IPOB

In a related development, IPOB has been warned to stay off during the official visit of President Buhari to Imo state.

The warning was issued by the state government following the sit-at-home order threatening that the Nigerian leader was not wanted in any part of the region.

Declan Emelumba, the commissioner for information made this known while speaking to newsmen in Owerri on Wednesday, September 8.

Source: Legit Nigeria