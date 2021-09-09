Faye Chrisley's biography: age, husband, children, death rumours

Faye Chrisley is a reality TV personality who features in the reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best. She is also well-known as Todd Chrisley's mom. Todd is a reality TV star and real estate mogul.

The reality TV star posing for a photo. Photo: Andrew Eccles/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Read on to find out all about Faye Chrisley's age, her family, and more about the death rumours that have been making rounds on the internet.

Profile summary

Full name: Faye Chrisley

Faye Chrisley Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: September 2, 1943

September 2, 1943 Age: 78 (As of 2021)

78 (As of 2021) Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Place of birth: South Carolina, USA

South Carolina, USA Current residence: Nashville, USA

Nashville, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 5'6"

5'6" Height in centimetres: 167.6

167.6 Weight in pounds: 143

143 Weight in kilograms: 65

65 Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Siblings: 1

1 Marital status: Single

Single Late husband: Gene Raymond Chrisley

Gene Raymond Chrisley Children: 3

3 Profession: Reality TV star

Reality TV star Net worth: $500,000

$500,000 Instagram: @nannyfayechrisley

Faye Chrisley's biography

The reality TV star was born and raised in South Carolina, USA. She has a sister named Francis, and they are quite fond of each other. At one instance, they were seen attending burlesque class and having fun moments together.

Faye grew up on a farm and had to do such chores as milking cows and feeding chickens and hogs.

The reality TV personality expressing herself. Photo: USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

How old is Faye Chrisley?

Faye Chrisley's birthday is September 2, 1943. As of 2021, she is 78 years old.

Faye Chrisley's career

Since the reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best began in 2014, Faye has been in it in several episodes. Nanny Faye Chrisley has been in all nine seasons of the TV show.

Todd Chrisley's mother is a much-loved character in the show. She is often seen sharing her opinion on various matters and advising her son and grandkids. She brings a sense of humour to the show that makes it very interesting.

Faye Chrisley's net worth

Nanny Faye has a net worth of approximately $500,000. She has made her income from her career as a reality TV personality.

Personal life

Faye was married to Gene Chrisley before he passed on in July 2012. Faye Chrisley's husband was a war veteran who fought in the Korean war in his earlier years. He was 77 years old at the time of his demise.

Faye Chrisley's children are Todd, Derrick and Randy. The family resided in Westminster, South Carolina, in their formative years.

Todd Chrisley's parents suffered the loss of their son Derrick when he was only a young boy.

Faye, Chase, Todd, Savannah, Chloe, Julie, Grayson. Photo: Tommy Garcia/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Faye Chrisley's death rumours

There have been rumours making rounds on the internet that the reality TV personality is dead, but they are not true. The 78-year-old (as of 2021) is still alive and well. She currently lives with Todd's family in Nashville.

Does Faye Chrisley have cancer?

Just like the death rumours, the rumour that she has cancer is also fake. According to the rumours, Faye was diagnosed with breast cancer.

The rumours may have stemmed from the fact that in one of the episodes of her TV show, she told Julie, her daughter in law, that she had felt lumps in her breasts. Julie had her checked, and it turned out to be nothing serious.

Faye Chrisley's sister Francis, however, was diagnosed with cancer and has been battling the disease.

Does Nanny Faye wear a wig?

The reality TV personality has short blonde hair that she's seen in most of the time. However, she has explored wearing different colours and types of wigs in a few instances, and her fans were happy to share their thoughts on how she looked in them.

Faye Chrisley is a successful reality TV star. At 78 years old, she is very energetic and full of life and is a well-loved personality in her show.

READ ALSO: Dare Taylor’s biography: where is Disney World’s Jasmine now?

Legit.ng recently published an article about Dare Taylor. Dare is an accomplished bikini model, actress, and social media personality. She well-known for winning the crown of Miss Bikini Model in 2019.

Taylor has partnered with various top modelling brands such as Doll Skills, Insert Here Signature, Pretty Little Things, and many others. She began her career as an actress, and has been in a number of commercials. Dare's bio has all the fun facts about her, check it out to learn more.

Source: Legit Nigeria