When Big Brother Naija housemate Whitemoney got into the house, his name was the first thing that left an impression on fans

In a conversation with Queen, the young man revealed that he asked God for a controversial name and he woke up with Whitemoney in his mouth

Queen asked why he had earlier claimed that his friends gave him Whitemoney and he disclosed that it's because he knew that people would not believe him

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Whitemoney has explained how he got the name which left a huge impression on Nigerians.

In a conversation with Queen in the kitchen, the young man who has become the season's favourite disclosed that his name came from a divine place.

Whitemoney says his name is from God Photo credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney came from God

Queen, while asking where the young man got his name from noted that there might not be other Whitemoneys in the world.

In a reply to her, Whitemony said that he did not choose the name, and it was given to him by God.

On why he had first claimed that his friends gave him the name, Whitemoney disclosed that's what he wanted people in the house to know and they would probably not believe him.

He continued by saying that he prayed for the name and woke up with it in his mouth the next day.

Whitemoney for controversy

According to Whitemoney, he prayed for a name that would stand out and cause controversy.

Queen again asked why he would want to be controversial and noted that she has not seen him pull any controversial move.

Whitemoney replied that he does bad things every day and asked Queen to focus so that she would see the controversial side of him.

Watch the video below:

Reactions

iamceeceeagana:

"I know some goats will say he is lying."

pinkismybabyy_:

"This guy should calm down."

gingle_hu:

"I wish queen can go home Sunday and stay off WM, fake love."

maryann____a:

"He clearly doesn’t know what controversial means."

joy_beauty_transformation:

"Brand name can be Gods inspiration."

Source: Legit.ng