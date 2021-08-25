Big Brother Naija housemate, Whitemoney, recently opened up about what he thought concerning Maria

According to the much-loved Shine Ya Eyes star, Maria is a smart woman capable of running a home and assets

The young man maintained that he wasn't physically attracted to her but stated that he believes she is a good leader

As the Big Brother Naija 2021 game continues to get even more intense, new interesting revelations are making it to our screens.

Just recently, Whitemoney opened up about how he felt concerning Maria, while seated in a garden with Boma and Cross.

Whitemoney said he's not physically attracted to Maria. Photo credit: @bigbronaija

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney on his feelings for Maria

According to the Shine Ya Eyes housemate, he is not attracted to Maria physically but finds her personality appealing and thinks she's a good leader.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In his words:

"I'm attracted to Maria’s personality, not her physical attributes…and I can’t sleep on Maria’s Bed. She’s someone I can marry to take care of my assets and children. She’s a good leader too."

See post below:

Nigerians reacts

The video clip which has gone viral has generated mixed reactions from social media users. While some have predicted that Whitemoney and Maria would be the 'Erica and Laycon' of their set, others believe Whitemoney is being pretentious.

Check out some reactions below:

rhysrhinelander:

"Another confuse fellow, so it's not Jackie B again.... Las Las everyone is just catching cruise."

serwaaaa_a6:

"This couple would be this year’s Erica and Laycon bet me."

favourqueenstar:

"This my brother can pretend sha, if you like Maria just say it. Which one is I like her personality not her."

pretty_loveth:

"Hmmm white money always claiming too much sense."

cordywills:

"Some colors are coming out."

akandebtq:

"Pere is very correct...he said white is fake."

beata_iikela:

"Liar! How do you marry someone you only attracted to her personality? You like her as a package that's why it pains you that she is ignoring you today and that she chose to be around Pere and not you. Be real for once!"

Liquorose as Head of House

The BBNaija show recently entered its fifth week and the housemates gathered once again in order to have a Head of House.

In their usual fashion, the 20 remaining housemates stepped into the arena and played their board game.

One of the housemates, Liquorose, who has always been known for her tenacity when it comes to games on the show, finally hit her jackpot.

Source: Legit.ng