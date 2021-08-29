On August 29, 2021, the BBNaija housemates gathered in the arena to await the show host, Ebuka, for the eviction show

Ebuka eventually spoke with the housemates and without wasting time, announced that at least one of them will be leaving the show

It was eventually announced that JMK had been evicted from the show, making her the sixth housemate to be sent packing

The BBNaija reality show continues to get more heated with each passing week especially as eviction nights come closer.

On August 29, 2021, the show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announced that JMK has been evicted from the house, making her the sixth housemate to exit the house through eviction.

Shortly after her name was called, JMK emerged on stage to speak with the show host.

BBNaija: JMK, Sammie and Maria get evicted from reality show. Photos: @ms_jmk, @sammielordofficial, @mariachikebenjamin

According to her, she wasn’t feeling bad about her eviction. JMK also admitted that she will greatly miss her co-star, Angel.

According to her, they warmed up to each other and they had a sisterhood she wasn’t expecting to get.

Sammie gets evicted from BBNaija show

The show host, Ebuka, later appeared to the housemates and announced that Sammie was the next housemate to be sent packing from the BBNaija show.

Speaking on his relationship with Angel, Sammie said they were vibing as friends after she gave him two options with the other being that they should be serious.

Sammie however admitted that he would miss Angel the most and might pursue things with her outside the house.

The young man said that now that he is out of the show, he would finish from the university and pursue his filmmaking career by going to film school.

Maria becomes 8th housemate to be evicted from BBNaija show

To the surprise of the remaining housemates, Ebuka mentioned that it would be a triple eviction night.

He then proceeded to call on Maria and announce her as the next housemate to be leaving the show.

Maria admitted that she was surprised to be leaving the show. She however said she intends to open up a business in Abuja and see what comes with it now that she is no longer on the BBNaija show.

See how fans voted below:

