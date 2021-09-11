Sheikh Gumi has advised the presidency on some ways to end the unrest brought about by banditry in the north

The Islamic cleric in a message to the federal government said a ministry can be established which will deal with herdsmen's affairs

Gumi said this in response to a recent statement directed at him from Femi Adesina, a presidential media aide

Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, the well-read Islamic cleric who is becoming increasingly popular, has made suggestions on how the federal government can resolve the issue of banditry in the north.

In an article that seemed like a reply to Femi Adesina's backlash, Gumi noted that amnesty should be followed by rehabilitation, reconciliation, and reparation of persons who have been severely affected by banditry.

The cleric said the ministry will solve most of the pending issues (Photo: Sheikh Ahmad Gumi)

In fact, the Sheikh stated that there is nothing wrong if the government establishes what he called a federal ministry of Nomadic affairs, Punch report.

He opined that the ministry will address grievances and complaints from such persons, adding that this will also take care of repentant insurgents who claimed that their colleagues were extra-judicially killed after surrendering to the military, Daily Trust added.

His words:

"What stops us from having a federal ministry of Nomadic Affairs where their grievances and complaints will be addressed?

“All the bandit leaders we saw complained of how some repentant ones were picked and extra-judicially killed after the surrender of their weapons."

Insecurity: Bandits are going to hell, presidency replies Sheikh Gumi

Meanwhile, the Nigerian presidency had fired back at Gumi for saying that military onslaught would worsen banditry in Nigeria.

However, the presidential spokesman on Thursday, September 9, tackled the cleric, saying Gumi’s position on the military bombardment of the bandits is “false”.

Adesina, in a lengthy article titled, “I like this pampering. Don’t you?” and shared on his Facebook page, described Gumi as a “bandit-lover”.

Though he did not mention Gumi’s name directly, Adesina quoted the cleric’s statement. In reaction to the cleric's statement, the spokesman said bandits are going to hellfire.

He said:

“Shocking and disconcerting, however, that in the middle of all these, you still hear words meant to discourage our gallant soldiers. A bandit-lover is on record as saying military offensive would not work, and that the bandits “are going nowhere.” True? False. They are going somewhere. And that is: hell.”

