The gunmen attacking various communities in Zamfara state have been described as terrorists by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

According to the Ondo state governor, the gunmen are not bandits as they are been referred to, but terrorists

The governor made the comment while receiving a team from the Federal University of Technology, Akure

Akure - Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, has said the gunmen referred to as bandits in Zamfara are actually terrorists.

Akeredolu said this on Tuesday, September 7 while receiving members of the governing board of the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

This was contained in a press statement seen by Legit.ng and released by the governor's spokesman, Richard Olatunde.

Akeredul was quoted as saying:

“Look at what is happening in Zamfara. They try to clothe it and call them bandits. They are terrorists. So, the growth in science can not be based on just your charge but the conducive environment in the country.”

'Terrorists not bandits'

Similarly, Abubakar Bagudu, the governor of Kebbi state has expressed concerns over the activities of bandits causing havoc across the country.

Bagudu on Thursday, September 2, asked the Buhari-led government to declare the bandits as terrorists.

According to the governor, whoever carries arms and terrorises people in an organised manner should be also declared terrorists.

FG moves to end escalating attacks in Zamfara

In a related development, the federal government has ordered telecom networks to shut down services operating in Zamfara for two weeks over the worsening security situation in the state.

The directive was issued on Friday, September 3, by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to all telecommunications providers in the country.

The order was issued in a letter signed by the executive vice-chairman and chief executive officer of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta.

Meanwhile, Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina state says most bandits are of the Fulani ethnic stock as himself, adding that they speak Fulfulde and profess the same religious beliefs with him.

He said many northerners might not like his revelation but maintained that his disclosure remains the truth. Governor Masari gives more information about bandits in the northwest.

The governor made the comment while speaking on Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ programme.

