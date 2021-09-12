Soldiers allegedly beat Jos taxi driver to death for violating curfew

Abdullahi Karafa, a Jos taxi driver, has reportedly been beaten to death by personnel of the Nigeria Army

Some soldiers have allegedly beaten one Abdullahi Karafa, a Jos taxi driver, to death for violating a curfew put in place by the Plateau state government.

The late Karafa, is a resident of Angwan Rimi community of Jos north LGA of Plateau.

Some soldiers have reportedly beating a Jos taxi driver to death for violating curfew. Photo: Nigeria Army

The curfew was imposed in the state following an outbreak of violence. Lives and property have been lost to the latest rounds of violence.

In a statement on Saturday, Ishaku Takwa, spokesman of ‘Operation Safe Haven’, a special task force, set up to maintain the peace and enforce the curfew, said Ibrahim Ali, head of state task force, vowed that any soldier found culpable will face the law.

Takwa said Ali, a major-general, has warned members of the taskforce to operate within the ambits of the law, adding that a panel has been set up to probe the incident.

“OPSH received with shock a report that its personnel deployed at Farin Gada beat and murdered a commercial taxi driver, Mr. Abdullahi Karafa,” NAN quoted him as saying.

“Immediately we received the report, our commander visited the deceased’s family and consoled them over the unfortunate incident.

“The commander has since constituted a board of enquiry to unravel those behind the heinous act.”

