Governor Muhammadu Yahaya has expressed deep concern over Nigeria’s administrative system so far

The Gombe state governor said that organizational, administrative neglect, and indiscipline has led to decades of corrupt practices in the country

Yahaya while speaking on his achievements upon attaining office in 2019, noted that he strongly shared President’s Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of a corrupt-free Nigeria

The Gombe state governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, has said that Nigeria’s history of corruption is hinged on administrative neglect, adding that it is not devoid of indiscipline.

Yahaya made this statement in his address on Tuesday, September 7, during an event organized by the Anti-Corruption Academy of Nigeria, with the theme: “Value Governance as a Panacea to Curbing Corruption”, which had career civil servants and political appointees in attendance, according to The Punch.

Governor Yahaya has joined the conversations about corruption in Nigeria.

Source: Facebook

Yahaya said:

“Today, corruption has eaten deep into the fabric of our society. This is due to decades of administrative neglect and indiscipline.”

In a related development, the Centre Society Legislative Advocacy Centre, CISLAC, has launched Strengthening Accountability Networks.

Vanguard newspaper reports that the project is geared towards fighting ‘dirty money' in Nigerian politics.

Presidency Threatens to Sanction Officials ‘Who Betray Trust’

Meanwhile, an Aso Rock official has said that it would not hesitate to sanction anyone who betrays the trust and confidence reposed in him/her in the course of his/her assignment.

It was reported that the permanent secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, gave the warning at the inauguration of the State House Anti-Corruption and Transparency unit, on Thursday, August 26, in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that the unit was inaugurated by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

2023: Political Corruption Punishable Under the Electoral Act, Says ICPC

Legit.ng had earlier reported that ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) has declared that political corruption is punishable under the electoral act.

This was stated by the ICPC chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasonye, SAN who was represented by Mohammed Ashiru Baba; director, public enlightenment and education, ICPC at a town hall meeting hosted by Say No Campaign with support from MacArthur Foundation in Abuja.

The theme of the event attended by a Legit.ng reporter, was Building Community Resilience Against Electoral Corruption to Promote Good Governance.

