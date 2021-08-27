Tijjani Umar, the permanent secretary, State House, has said that any staff of the Presidential Villa who betrays trust would be punished

Umar made this declaration on Thursday, August 26, in Aso Rock, while inaugurating the Anti-Corruption and Transparency unit

According to him, the members of the team should be good ambassadors in the fight against corrupt practices

The News reports that the permanent secretary, State House, Tijjani Umar, gave the warning at the inauguration of the State House Anti-Corruption and Transparency unit, on Thursday, August 27, in Abuja.

Legit.ng gathered that the unit was inaugurated by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Premium Times also reports that Umar noted that the anti-corruption unit team would not betray the trust and confidence reposed on them or be made scapegoats.

He said:

“We expect that the ACTU State House team that is being inaugurated today will not betray our trust and confidence, otherwise we shall be compelled to make an example of you in the event of any erring behaviour.

”I think that’s where we start from today. On our part, the management will lead by example. We are making this commitment today and hold ourselves to high standards of behaviour, so that ACTU doesn’t have to worry itself about looking at the side of management.”

Umar congratulated the members of the unit, saying that they were specifically chosen out of the staff of the State House based on their integrity and overall effort in their service delivery.

He added that he expected them to assist the institution to conform by way of continuous advocacy, reporting and where necessary, enforcement and sanction.

The permanent secretary said:

“The subject of good governance is a straightforward one and it’s all about playing the game by the rules. For me, that’s the bottom line. Government activities are governed by rules and at the entry point, every one of us around this table was given basic training.

“That includes understanding the public service Rules, as well as the Financial Regulations, and every one of us ought to, and is expected to apply the rules and be guided by them in all our transactions."

Represented by the director, system studies, Abbia Udofia, the chairman of ICPC said the creation of ACTUs in ministries, departments and agencies was initiated by the ICPC in collaboration with the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) in 2001.

He explained that ACTUs were part of preventive methods in monitoring, identifying and addressing lapses in the operational systems of government establishments.

