The police have confirmed the suspension of the enforcement of the tinted glass permit in the country, citing an interim court injunction

Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the police, in a statement on Thursday, January 1, said that the injunction restrains the police from going further with the development

The police authority further made it known that the force has officially made a formal entry into the matter and raised a preliminary objection

Recall that the police on December 15, 2025, announced the resumption of the tinted glass policy enforcement, stating that it would take effect from Friday, January 2, 2026. The police explained that it was part of their responsibility for internal security and public safety.

However, Benjamin Hundeyin, the spokesperson of the police, in a statement on Thursday, January 1, said that the force was served with an interim order that was issued on December 17, 2025. The order was contained in a suit no. HOR/FHR/M/31/2025, and it restrained the police from proceeding with the enforcement of the tinted glass permit pending the hearing and determination of the suit on the vacation of the order.

The police authority then disclosed that it had raised a preliminary objection after its entry into the matter and that a formal application for the vacation of the interim order had been made. It disclosed that the court has adjourned the case to January 20 for the hearing of the matter.

Tinted glass permits: Nigerians react to police suspension

However, Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the statement by the police. Below are some of their comments:

sunweb_y2 commented:

"Your concern in this matter is not security; otherwise, stop and check any tinted vehicle will be the number one option on the table. You want to make money by "force". Focus on security and leave revenue generation to those allowed by law. The focus you try to put on this, if you channel it to security, we'll be in a better place security-wise in this country."

Edmund Onoriode gives the condition to accept the policy:

"This policy is ok if it’s free or not more than 1k! We have too many things we pay for in Nigeria! Even at 1k, police will still make money to maintain the system!"

ericthomas_1 wrote:

"This information is passed not just for public consumption but also for people of the NPF to see and be aware of the development at hand, yet some police officers will be on the road to extort poor Nigerians for using a car with tinted glasses. God go help everybody this year."

obaksolo commented:

"Why is there so much war on this Tinted permit when Money has already been extorted from many other Nigerians?"

